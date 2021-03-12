Gallery

Published: 4:50 PM March 12, 2021 Updated: 4:54 PM March 12, 2021

A Grade II listed farmhouse with a heated swimming pool and equestrian facilities has come up for sale in Harkstead near Ipswich.

The property, known as The Vale Farm, is advertised at a guide price of £2,500,000.

Believed to date back to the 15th century, the property was originally a series of cottages but was later transformed into one large and characterful farmhouse. It still retains a number of distinctive period details, including exposed studs, beams and eye-catching feature fireplaces.

But it's the location that Savills' property agent, Mark Oliver, thinks is particularly stunning. "Magically set in one of the best locations in Suffolk, The Vale Farm is wonderfully positioned between two lovely estuaries of the River Orwell and Stour," he says.

As a result of its rural location, the property is surrounded by open countryside with lovely valley views and also includes extensive equestrian facilities, a heated swimming pool and pool house and a recently resurfaced tennis court.

Inside, ground-floor accommodation includes a large entrance hall leading to three formal reception rooms as well as a large kitchen/breakfast room with garden access and a study and a cloakroom.

There are six bedrooms on the first floor, including the impressively large master suite which features a large walk-in dressing room and twin bathrooms.

Outbuildings include a large barn, tractor shed, stables and stores, as well as several garages and a heated pool house.

In all, the property extends to approximately 6.5 acres and benefits from fibre optic broadband and mains electricity and water.

