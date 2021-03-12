News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
£2.5m farmhouse with tennis court and heated swimming pool for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:50 PM March 12, 2021    Updated: 4:54 PM March 12, 2021
Photograph showing a large white farmhouse with green lawns and outbuildings

The Vale Farm, Harkstead, is for sale at a guide price of £2.5m - Credit: Savills

A Grade II listed farmhouse with a heated swimming pool and equestrian facilities has come up for sale in Harkstead near Ipswich.

The property, known as The Vale Farm, is advertised at a guide price of £2,500,000.

Photograph of a large white farmhouse with dormer windows and a large tarmac driveway out the front

The Vale Farm, Harkstead, is Grade II listed with equestrian and leisure facilities - Credit: Savills

Believed to date back to the 15th century, the property was originally a series of cottages but was later transformed into one large and characterful farmhouse. It still retains a number of distinctive period details, including exposed studs, beams and eye-catching feature fireplaces.

Photograph showing a dark period-style living room with semi-circular brick-built hearth under a heavily beamed ceiling

One of three reception rooms at the property, featuring timbered ceilings and a large brick fireplace - Credit: Savills

But it's the location that Savills' property agent, Mark Oliver, thinks is particularly stunning. "Magically set in one of the best locations in Suffolk, The Vale Farm is wonderfully positioned between two lovely estuaries of the River Orwell and Stour," he says. 

Aerial photograph showing a tennis court next to a barn and surrounded by unspoilt Suffolk countryside

The tennis court at this £2.5m property in Harkstead has been resurfaced recently - Credit: Savills

As a result of its rural location, the property is surrounded by open countryside with lovely valley views and also includes extensive equestrian facilities, a heated swimming pool and pool house and a recently resurfaced tennis court.

Photograph showing a country-style kitchen with tiled floor and wooden counter tops

The large/kitchen breakfast room at this £2.5m property for sale in Harkstead - Credit: Savills

Inside, ground-floor accommodation includes a large entrance hall leading to three formal reception rooms as well as a large kitchen/breakfast room with garden access and a study and a cloakroom. 

Photograph showing a large double bedroom with impressive vaulted ceiling with lots of timber beams and a sofa and ornate patterned rug

The master suite at The Vale Farm is impressive, with a dressing room and twin bathrooms - Credit: Savills

There are six bedrooms on the first floor, including the impressively large master suite which features a large walk-in dressing room and twin bathrooms.

Aerial photograph showing a bright blue swimming pool beside a pool house and a large white farmhouse in the background

The property also includes a heated pool and pool house in its sprawling grounds - Credit: Savills

Outbuildings include a large barn, tractor shed, stables and stores, as well as several garages and a heated pool house.

In all, the property extends to approximately 6.5 acres and benefits from fibre optic broadband and mains electricity and water.

Contact Savills for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Harkstead, Ipswich
Guide price: £2,500,000
Savills, 01473 234800, www.savills.com


