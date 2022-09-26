News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Spectacular' riverside home neighbouring Sutton Hoo is for sale for £1.5m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:23 PM September 26, 2022
Aerial view of Little Haugh, a 4-bed home in Sutton Hoo, which is for sale for £1.5m

Little Haugh in Sutton Hoo, which sits on the banks of the River Deben, is for sale at a guide price of £1.5m

A four-bed period home set on the banks of the River Deben has come up for sale for £1.5m. 

Savills’ property agent, Alexander McNab, says that Little Haugh is situated in one of the “most special and spectacular positions” he’s ever seen, with “incredible views over the river and towards Woodbridge.” 

The home is believed to date back to the early 19th century – around 100 years before archaeologist Basil Brown discovered a Anglo Saxon burial ship at nearby Sutton Hoo. The site has since been turned into a visitor attraction and museum, and the land around it is owned and cared for by the National Trust. 

Aerial view of the River Deben and National Trust-owned land where Little Haugh, a four-bed period home, sits

Little Haugh occupies a lovely secluded position on the banks of the River Deben and borders National Trust-owned land

The drawing room of Little Haugh, a four-bed period home which is for sale for £1.5m

The drawing room of Little Haugh, a four-bed period home which is for sale for £1.5m

Little Haugh not only borders this National Trust-owned land but also has its own extensive plot, around five acres, which includes both the main thatched house and a spacious three-bedroom annexe. 

Accommodation in the main house is light, airy and well-laid out over two floors. 

The reception hall opens on to a magnificent triple-aspect drawing room, with an open fire in the centre, and the separate kitchen/breakfast room offers wonderful views over the garden and out towards the river. It also has an Aga. 

Inside the three-bed annexe bordering Little Haugh, a four-bed period home for sale in Sutton Hoo, Suffolk, for £1.5m

The open-plan living space in the three-bed annexe neighbouring Little Haugh

Fitted kitchen/breakfast room with an Aga at Little Haugh, a 4-bed period home for sale in Sutton Hoo, Woodbridge

The fitted kitchen/breakfast room has an Aga

Upstairs, the first floor leads on to four bedrooms, a family bathroom and shower room, all of which enjoy far-reaching views, including some with views towards the river. 

To the side of the house there is an outbuilding which houses an office, car port and the three-bedroom annexe. 

This is well-finished and features a vaulted sitting room with a mezzanine bedroom or office, two further ground-floor bedrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and a shower room. 

Three-bed annexe, office and car port next to Little Haugh, a four-bed period home for sale in Sutton Hoo, Suffolk, for £1.5m

Adjacent to the main house is a three-bedroom annexe, office and car port

Fitted kitchen in the three-bedroom annexe of Little Haugh, Sutton Hoo, which is on the market for £1.5m

The kitchen in the three-bedroom annexe

The surrounding grounds feature expansive areas of lawn, mature trees and two large ponds before stretching down to the banks of the River Deben. The western boundary also lies within the Deben River Estuary SSTI (Site of Specific Scientific Interest), and also included in the sale is a former landing stage, which requires restoration. 

Pond and lawns surrounding Little Haugh, a four-bed period home for sale in Sutton Hoo, near Woodbridge, for £1.5m

Surrounding the property are two large ponds and around five acres of expansive lawns

Wooded area adjacent to Little Haugh, a four-bed period home for sale in Sutton Hoo, Suffolk, which is for sale for £1.5m

The grounds also include a number of mature trees

For more information, contact Savills. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Sutton Hoo, Woodbridge 
Guide price: £1,500,000 
Savills, 01473 234800 
www.savills.com 

Suffolk
Woodbridge News

