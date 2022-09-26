'Spectacular' riverside home neighbouring Sutton Hoo is for sale for £1.5m

Little Haugh in Sutton Hoo, which sits on the banks of the River Deben, is for sale at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

A four-bed period home set on the banks of the River Deben has come up for sale for £1.5m.

Savills’ property agent, Alexander McNab, says that Little Haugh is situated in one of the “most special and spectacular positions” he’s ever seen, with “incredible views over the river and towards Woodbridge.”

The home is believed to date back to the early 19th century – around 100 years before archaeologist Basil Brown discovered a Anglo Saxon burial ship at nearby Sutton Hoo. The site has since been turned into a visitor attraction and museum, and the land around it is owned and cared for by the National Trust.

Little Haugh not only borders this National Trust-owned land but also has its own extensive plot, around five acres, which includes both the main thatched house and a spacious three-bedroom annexe.

Accommodation in the main house is light, airy and well-laid out over two floors.

The reception hall opens on to a magnificent triple-aspect drawing room, with an open fire in the centre, and the separate kitchen/breakfast room offers wonderful views over the garden and out towards the river. It also has an Aga.

Upstairs, the first floor leads on to four bedrooms, a family bathroom and shower room, all of which enjoy far-reaching views, including some with views towards the river.

To the side of the house there is an outbuilding which houses an office, car port and the three-bedroom annexe.

This is well-finished and features a vaulted sitting room with a mezzanine bedroom or office, two further ground-floor bedrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and a shower room.

The surrounding grounds feature expansive areas of lawn, mature trees and two large ponds before stretching down to the banks of the River Deben. The western boundary also lies within the Deben River Estuary SSTI (Site of Specific Scientific Interest), and also included in the sale is a former landing stage, which requires restoration.

