Former lock keeper's cottage for sale on its own 'island' for £600,000
- Credit: Jack Thornley/David Burr
A former lock keeper's cottage, referred to as a "hidden gem", has come up for sale beside the River Stour in Nayland.
Lock Cottage was built as a lock keeper's cottage in the early 19th century. It was one of 16 identical cottages to be built along this part of the river – and is now one of just two remaining.
Selling agents David Burr say it is "discretely tucked away on an island location, a true hidden gem of the village, sited between the River Stour, Mill Stream and Lock Pool". It is now being sold at a guide price of £600,000 and is available with no onward chain.
Despite its history, the property is unlisted. It enjoys a lovely, picturesque outlook over the surrounding landscape, although a portion of its land is leased from the Environment Agency.
Inside, the cottage offers three reception rooms, including a sitting room, drawing room and separate dining room, as well as a lovely sun room and a modern kitchen which is well-fitted with a Hotpoint oven and enough space for a fridge/freezer and dishwasher.
There is also a shower room and a utility area on the ground floor.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, including one with an en suite, and a family bathroom which has a bath and a separate shower.
There are various walkways and lawns surrounding the property, which enjoys wonderful views. The entrance stream to Lock Pool is immediately to the south and the River Stour is to the west.
For more information, contact David Burr.
PROPERTY FACTS
Nayland, Suffolk
Guide price: £600,000
David Burr, 01206 263007, www.davidburr.co.uk
