See inside historic Georgian home in Suffolk town on sale for £925k

Mansfield House in Saxmundham is up for sale with a guide price of £925,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

A "handsome" period property with walled gardens and a wine cellar has gone on the market for a guide price of £925,000.

The Grade II-listed home can be found in the heart of the market town of Saxmundham, which sits only a short distance from the Suffolk coast.

Mansfield House is one of the most prominent buildings in the area and was formerly a preparatory school before becoming a Georgian guest house.

The entrance hall at Mansfield House - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Historic features can be found in abundance at this eight-bedroom home, ranging from exposed floorboards to an open hearth with a marble mantle.

One of the living rooms at Mansfield House - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Upon entering through the front door, you are met with a Victorian entrance hall with vaulted ceilings which leads to the many spacious rooms on offer across the three storeys.

On the ground floor, you'll find the kitchen, a drawing room, music room, pantry and utility room, as well as a self-contained bedroom.

There is a spacious kitchen with a seating area - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The large open-plan kitchen also has space for to dine and is complete with a wood burning stove and space for a range cooker.

The utility room - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Downstairs you'll find the cellar, which has been used to store wine previously.

The cellar space has been used to store wine by the current owners - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Upstairs, you'll find most of the bedrooms, all complete with en-suites.

One of the eight bedrooms at Mansfield House - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

There is also a spacious 'family room' ideal for children to play in, as well as a stand-alone bathroom.

The music room at Mansfield House - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

A further bedroom can be found in the attic space.

Mansfield House has a large plot surrounding it with an enclosed rear garden which includes a "perfectly private and serene" seating area.

The orangery at Mansfield House offers lots of opportunity for growing plants and vegetables - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Plant-lovers can make use of the attached orangery, providing the chance to grow produce all year round. Outside there are also several vegetable plots ready for the green-thumbed.

An aerial view of Mansfield House - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

There is also a greenhouse and the garden has a number of fruit-bearing trees, including crab apples, plums and pears.

At the rear, you can find a raised summerhouse which takes in views of the back of the property.

Situated in the heart of Saxmundham, the house is close to local amenities, which includes two supermarkets, high street cafes and independent retailers.

PROPERTY FACTS

Main Road, Saxmundham

Guide price: £925,000

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 746 323

clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

