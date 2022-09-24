See inside historic Georgian home in Suffolk town on sale for £925k
- Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect
A "handsome" period property with walled gardens and a wine cellar has gone on the market for a guide price of £925,000.
The Grade II-listed home can be found in the heart of the market town of Saxmundham, which sits only a short distance from the Suffolk coast.
Mansfield House is one of the most prominent buildings in the area and was formerly a preparatory school before becoming a Georgian guest house.
Historic features can be found in abundance at this eight-bedroom home, ranging from exposed floorboards to an open hearth with a marble mantle.
Upon entering through the front door, you are met with a Victorian entrance hall with vaulted ceilings which leads to the many spacious rooms on offer across the three storeys.
On the ground floor, you'll find the kitchen, a drawing room, music room, pantry and utility room, as well as a self-contained bedroom.
The large open-plan kitchen also has space for to dine and is complete with a wood burning stove and space for a range cooker.
Downstairs you'll find the cellar, which has been used to store wine previously.
Upstairs, you'll find most of the bedrooms, all complete with en-suites.
There is also a spacious 'family room' ideal for children to play in, as well as a stand-alone bathroom.
A further bedroom can be found in the attic space.
Mansfield House has a large plot surrounding it with an enclosed rear garden which includes a "perfectly private and serene" seating area.
Plant-lovers can make use of the attached orangery, providing the chance to grow produce all year round. Outside there are also several vegetable plots ready for the green-thumbed.
There is also a greenhouse and the garden has a number of fruit-bearing trees, including crab apples, plums and pears.
At the rear, you can find a raised summerhouse which takes in views of the back of the property.
Situated in the heart of Saxmundham, the house is close to local amenities, which includes two supermarkets, high street cafes and independent retailers.
PROPERTY FACTS
Main Road, Saxmundham
Guide price: £925,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 746 323
clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
