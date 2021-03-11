Suffolk farmhouse dating back to reign of King Henry VI is for sale

Published: 2:30 PM March 11, 2021 Updated: 2:36 PM March 11, 2021

A Grade II listed farmhouse which dates back to the reign of King Henry VI has come up for sale on the edge of Wrabness.



The property is for sale for offers in excess of £675,000 and is described by selling agents Chamberlain Phillips as a "unique find".

It was originally built in the 15th century as a medieval hall house, although a timber framed structure was added in the 1800s, when it was believed to have housed a small Methodist chapel.



Since, the property has undergone a series of renovations and is fully detached, with four generous bedrooms and a wealth of modern yet versatile living space.

Highlights include the beautiful oak kitchen, featuring an ESSE range cooker and built-in electric oven, as well as a separate dining room and a living room with an inglenook fireplace.

There is also a study, large utility room, generously-sized family bathroom and a chapel room, which could continue to be used as a reception space or converted into an additional guest bedroom. There are three further bedrooms upstairs, as well as plenty of storage.

Outside, the property also features a sauna, detached double cart lodge, workshop and woodstore, as well as the opportunity to construct a new building on the base of a previously demolished barn.

There is also a beautiful farmhouse garden, orchard, stream and pond bordering the property, as well as a purpose-built play area featuring a new covered sandpit and a climbing frame which is available by separate negotiation.

The property is also just a short walk from Wrabness beach, which overlooks the Stour Estuary.



Contact Chamberlain Phillips for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Butlers Lane, Wrabness

Offers in excess of £675,000

Chamberlain Phillips, 01206 646479, www.chamberlainphillips.co.uk

