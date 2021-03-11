News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Suffolk farmhouse dating back to reign of King Henry VI is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:30 PM March 11, 2021    Updated: 2:36 PM March 11, 2021
Photograph showing a side view of a thatched farm house with double cart lodge and large grassy garden with children's play area

Butlers Farm, Wrabness, is on the market for offers in excess of £675,000 - Credit: Chamberlain Phillips

A Grade II listed farmhouse which dates back to the reign of King Henry VI has come up for sale on the edge of Wrabness.

The property is for sale for offers in excess of £675,000 and is described by selling agents Chamberlain Phillips as a "unique find".

Photograph of a large garden room with open patio doors leading into the garden, timber ceilings and wooden floor

The garden room at Butlers Farm, Wrabness - Credit: Chamberlain Phillips


It was originally built in the 15th century as a medieval hall house, although a timber framed structure was added in the 1800s, when it was believed to have housed a small Methodist chapel.

Since, the property has undergone a series of renovations and is fully detached, with four generous bedrooms and a wealth of modern yet versatile living space.

Photograph of a quaint country-style kitchen with a modern yet rustic island and a range cooker on the far wall

The kitchen at Butlers Farm, Wrabness, which is on the market for offers in excess of £675,000 - Credit: Chamberlain Phillips

Highlights include the beautiful oak kitchen, featuring an ESSE range cooker and built-in electric oven, as well as a separate dining room and a living room with an inglenook fireplace.

Photograph showing a living room with a large leather sofa, brick-built hearth and timbered ceiling

One of the reception rooms at Butlers Farm - Credit: Chamberlain Phillips

There is also a study, large utility room, generously-sized family bathroom and a chapel room, which could continue to be used as a reception space or converted into an additional guest bedroom. There are three further bedrooms upstairs, as well as plenty of storage.

Photograph showing a large double bedroom with a sloping ceiling, wooden floors and timber detailing

One of four bedrooms at Butlers Farm, Wrabness - Credit: Chamberlain Phillips

Outside, the property also features a sauna, detached double cart lodge, workshop and woodstore, as well as the opportunity to construct a new building on the base of a previously demolished barn. 

Photograph showing a bright white bathroom with panelled bath, corner shower cubicle and antique wooden furniture

Inside the ground-floor bathroom which includes a panelled bath and a separate shower cubicle - Credit: Chamberlain Phillips

There is also a beautiful farmhouse garden, orchard, stream and pond bordering the property, as well as a purpose-built play area featuring a new covered sandpit and a climbing frame which is available by separate negotiation.

Photograph showing the exterior of a traditional thatched farmhouse with a paved path leading to it and green lawns

Butlers Farm, Wrabness, is on the market for offers in excess of £675,000 - Credit: Chamberlain Phillips

The property is also just a short walk from Wrabness beach, which overlooks the Stour Estuary.

Contact Chamberlain Phillips for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Butlers Lane, Wrabness
Offers in excess of £675,000
Chamberlain Phillips, 01206 646479, www.chamberlainphillips.co.uk

Photograph showing bright green lawns with a paved path running through the centre

The property is set in around two acres - Credit: Chamberlain Phillips


