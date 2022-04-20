Million pound house with its own vineyard goes up for sale

Mill Farm, Stanstead, is on the market for £1m - Credit: Carter Jonas

A timber-framed farmhouse set in around an acre of land has come up for sale in Stanstead, near Long Melford, for £1,000,000.

Mill Farm is described by selling agents Carter Jonas as a "brilliant example of a Grade II listed farmhouse, steeped in history and boasting a fantastic rural position within the Suffolk countryside."

The property comes with around an acre of gardens, leading to the River Glem, as well as annexe potential, generous gardens which include a vineyard and orchard and lovely views over the neighbouring farmland.

Inside, its accommodation includes a beamed entrance hall, open-plan kitchen and dining room, centred around a large inglenook fireplace and woodburning stove, and an impressive sitting room complete with an open fire and gorgeous garden views.

There is also a boot room with plumbing and space for utilities as well as a separate ground-floor cloakroom.

There are three double bedrooms on the first floor, all with exposed beams, ample storage and beautiful views over the countryside. The master suite is the largest of these, and boasts impressive beams with unique artwork painted onto the oak.

On the second floor there is a further double bedroom with an apex ceiling and window overlooking the rear of the property, as well as a study space which leads through to the fifth bedroom.

The garden is divided into an orchard area, garden space and a vineyard, and the rear of the property borders the River Glem.



Several outbuildings are also included in the sale, such as an oak-framed double-storey studio, which could be transformed into an annexe or used for home working.

PROPERTY FACTS

Stanstead Road, Stanstead

Price: £1,000,000

Carter Jonas, 01787 882881

www.carterjonas.co.uk

