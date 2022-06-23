Home with award-winning 'haven' on its doorstep for sale for almost £1m

A five-bedroom family home situated near an award-winning "leisure haven" has come up for sale in Melton near Woodbridge.

The property at Garrod Approach has been built to resemble an old Suffolk farmhouse and is beautifully presented.

It is part of the exclusive Melton Park development, which is made up of just nine properties and approached via St Audry's nine-hole golf course. Ufford Park Golf, Hotel and Spa is located just opposite the development, providing a "leisure haven" on your doorstep, according to selling agents Charles Wright Properties.

The entrance hall - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

The sitting room - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

The property itself sits in a plot of a third of an acre and includes an L-shaped reception hall, cloakroom and drawing room, complete with red brick fireplace and oak bressumer.

The dining room has a bay window and French doors which lead out to a terrace at the rear and there is also a family room, which has another fireplace with a granite hearth.

The kitchen is well-fitted and includes a breakfast bar and island - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

The kitchen/breakfast room is light and airy thanks to windows to two sides and it features hand-painted wooden units with a Belfast sink, as well as granite worktops, an integrated dishwasher, kitchen island and breakfast bar.

A built-in Range master stove is also included and is set into an ornamental fireplace and there is also a separate utility area providing space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The master bedroom includes three built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room as well as a door to a further room which could be used as a nursery or perhaps as a gym.

This five-bedroom property is built to look like a traditional Suffolk farmhouse and is one of just nine homes at Melton Park near Woodbridge - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

The property sits in a plot of around a third of an acre - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

Bedroom three also has an en suite and the rest of the bedrooms are served by a well-fitted family bathroom featuring a walk-in shower.

Attached to the property is a double garage, which is connected to power and light, and one side is also flanked by woodland.

Off-road parking is provided by a pea shingle driveway and the rear and side gardens both face south. They are mainly laid to lawn and feature flower and shrub beds, established trees and two patios.

For more information, contact Charles Wright Properties.

PROPERTY FACTS

Garrod Approach, Melton

Guide price: £995,000

Charles Wright Properties, 01394 446483

www.charleswrightproperties.co.uk