£1.4m home with swimming pool and tennis court for sale on edge of Ipswich

The tennis court is located to the front of the property - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A five-bedroom home with a tennis court and swimming pool has come up for sale on the edge of Ipswich.

The property is for sale with Jackson-Stops at a guide price of £1.4m and sits in almost seven acres of land off Foxhall Road.

The original part of the house is believed to date back to the 1930s, although more recent additions were made at the turn of the century. It offers a huge amount of living space, extending to around 3,446 sq ft, and is arranged over two floors.

The large open-plan living space on the ground floor forms part of the newer additions and is very much the hub of the home. It includes a kitchen constructed by local company Orwells, featuring a gas range and large central breakfast bar. The living and dining areas sit at the back of this, and include a wood-burning stove as well as bi-fold doors which open out on to a wraparound veranda.

Beyond the kitchen there is a utility room and shower room, as well as a games room which offers access to the enclosed swimming pool area.

The older part of the property is home to a snug or sitting room, again with doors leading to the decked veranda, as well as a study fitted with a wood-burning stove and a useful boot room.

Five bedrooms are located upstairs, including the master which is large and boasts a high vaulted ceiling as well as a Juliet balcony overlooking the rear gardens. All of the bedrooms are served by a large family bathroom and a separate shower room.



Outside, the property is approached by a long driveway which offers off-road parking for several vehicles and leads to a double garage.

The astro tennis court is located at the front of the house and the heated swimming pool is located at the rear. It is flanked by a flagstone seating area, covered with a pergola and mature wisteria.

Further lawns run to the side and rear of the property and border the 14th hole of the neighbouring Ipswich Golf Club. There is also an area of woodland and a large pond, fed by the Mill River.



For more information, contact Jackson-Stops.



