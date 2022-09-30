News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this 'idyllic’ pink cottage up for sale for £475k 

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:39 PM September 30, 2022
Moat Cottage in Cockfield, near Lavenham, has come up for sale at a guide price of £475,000

Moat Cottage in Cockfield, near Lavenham, has come up for sale at a guide price of £475,000 - Credit: Bedfords

An idyllic, pastel pink cottage with a modern extension has come up for sale in Cockfield near Lavenham at a guide price of £475,000.

Moat Cottage is Grade II listed and believed to date back to the 17th century. It is built of a traditional timber frame and has a recently re-thatched roof, as well as a more contemporary extension to create a ‘live-in’ kitchen/breakfast room. 

The more modern space has been constructed to have a double-height, atrium-like ceiling and offers panoramic views over the gardens. Selling agents, Bedfords, call the home "an idyllic Grade II listed cottage, cleverly blending the original character with contemporary nuances".

The rear of Moat Cottage in Cockfield, which has a modern glass extension with an atrium-like ceiling

The rear of Moat Cottage in Cockfield, which has a modern glass extension with an atrium-like ceiling - Credit: Bedfords

Side of Moat Cottage, a Suffolk pink family home with a thatched roof for sale in Cockfield, Suffolk, for £475k

The cottage has been recently re-thatched and has a little terrace outside, as well as a huge glass atrium-style extension - Credit: Bedfords

The contemporary kitchen has been fitted out with modern shaker-style units, plus an integrated fridge/freezer and dishwasher and a free-standing range cooker.  

Elsewhere, Moat Cottage is just as charming as you would expect a home of this age to be. It has lots of exposed timbers and a substantial brick-built inglenook fireplace, now housing a wood-burning stove, in the sitting room. 

Other ground-floor rooms include the dining room, which has windows to two sides and opens out into the garden, a study which can be used as an occasional bedroom and a modern bathroom. 

Cosy fireplace with a huge brick fireplace in a 5-bed cottage for sale in Cockfield, Suffolk, for £475k

The cosy sitting room has a huge brick-built inglenook fireplace - Credit: Bedfords

Farmhouse-style kitchen in the atrium-like extension of Moat Cottage, Cockfield, which is for sale for £475k

The Shaker-style kitchen in Moat Cottage has a double-height roof and a lovely farmhouse feel - Credit: Bedfords

Both bedrooms are located on the first floor and accessed by individual staircases. 

The master is cleverly fitted with bespoke wardrobe and drawer units and it also has an interior window which opens on to a mezzanine overlooking the kitchen and then outside, to the garden and fields beyond. 

The guest bedroom is accessed by a staircase in the sitting room and overlooks the front of property, which is approached by a long gravelled driveway from the village road. 

The dining room at Moat Cottage in Cockfield

The dining space features a timbered ceiling - Credit: Bedfords

Pretty gardens around Moat Cottage, Cockfield, a pink thatched Suffolk cottage for sale for £475k

The gardens extend to around a fifth of an acre and include lawns, patio and fruit trees - Credit: Bedfords

A pathway leads from a parking area to the property, which also has a natural feature pond. Pathways lead around from both sides of the cottage to a lovely garden at the rear, which features a circular lawn, well-stocked flower beds and a variety of shrubs and trees, including pear, apple, greengage and plum. 

There is also a timber 'bar’, pergola and summerhouse. 

For more information, contact Bedfords. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Cockfield, Suffolk 
Guide price: £475,000 
Bedfords, 01284 769999 
www.bedfords.co.uk 

