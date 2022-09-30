See inside this 'idyllic’ pink cottage up for sale for £475k 

Moat Cottage in Cockfield, near Lavenham, has come up for sale at a guide price of £475,000 - Credit: Bedfords

An idyllic, pastel pink cottage with a modern extension has come up for sale in Cockfield near Lavenham at a guide price of £475,000.

Moat Cottage is Grade II listed and believed to date back to the 17th century. It is built of a traditional timber frame and has a recently re-thatched roof, as well as a more contemporary extension to create a ‘live-in’ kitchen/breakfast room.

The more modern space has been constructed to have a double-height, atrium-like ceiling and offers panoramic views over the gardens. Selling agents, Bedfords, call the home "an idyllic Grade II listed cottage, cleverly blending the original character with contemporary nuances".

The contemporary kitchen has been fitted out with modern shaker-style units, plus an integrated fridge/freezer and dishwasher and a free-standing range cooker.

Elsewhere, Moat Cottage is just as charming as you would expect a home of this age to be. It has lots of exposed timbers and a substantial brick-built inglenook fireplace, now housing a wood-burning stove, in the sitting room.

Other ground-floor rooms include the dining room, which has windows to two sides and opens out into the garden, a study which can be used as an occasional bedroom and a modern bathroom.

Both bedrooms are located on the first floor and accessed by individual staircases.

The master is cleverly fitted with bespoke wardrobe and drawer units and it also has an interior window which opens on to a mezzanine overlooking the kitchen and then outside, to the garden and fields beyond.

The guest bedroom is accessed by a staircase in the sitting room and overlooks the front of property, which is approached by a long gravelled driveway from the village road.

A pathway leads from a parking area to the property, which also has a natural feature pond. Pathways lead around from both sides of the cottage to a lovely garden at the rear, which features a circular lawn, well-stocked flower beds and a variety of shrubs and trees, including pear, apple, greengage and plum.

There is also a timber 'bar’, pergola and summerhouse.

For more information, contact Bedfords.

PROPERTY FACTS

Cockfield, Suffolk

Guide price: £475,000

Bedfords, 01284 769999

www.bedfords.co.uk

