Look inside: Stunning £3m home is most expensive on market in Suffolk

Take a look around the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016

A seven-bedroom home near Hadleigh is currently the most expensive property on the market in Suffolk - with a £3 million asking price.

The modern farmhouse, which was completed in 2016, comes with a substantial amount of land - 6,061 square feet of space - and is located a mile and a half from Hadleigh High Street.

The property is across three storeys.

The Suffolk property has a spacious kitchen diner on the ground floor - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016

On the ground floor, there is a sizable L-shaped kitchen with an electric Aga a dining room and a sitting room with a red-brick fireplace.

There is also a large entertainment room, which can be transformed into a home cinema room and can comfortably fit up to a dozen guests.

The property in Hadleigh, has its own entertainment room on the ground floor - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016

Five of the seven bedrooms can be found on the first floor.

The house has a substantial master bedroom that comes with its own walk-through dressing room and palatial en-suite with a triple sized shower and a free standing bath.

The master bedroom has its own stunning en-suite bathroom - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016

On the top floor of the house, there are two rooms and a shower room which could function either as guest accommodation, a teenager’s retreat or even as office space for anybody needing to work from home.

There are seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and five reception rooms in this Hadleigh property - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016

Access to the property is made by driving down a private 70-metre drive.

The house is at the foot of a small valley which gives its potential future occupant privacy as the property is almost entirely screened from its neighbours.

Outside the house there are three ponds, a storage barn, dog kennels, double cart lodge and a garage.

There are three ponds in the gardens of the property - one of which has its own jetty - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016

The home is being sold by Colchester-based estate agents Bloomfield Grey and more information can be found on their website.

The Hadleigh property comes with a £3 million price tag - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016



