Look inside: Stunning £3m home is most expensive on market in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:00 AM December 5, 2021
Take a look around the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk

Take a look around the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016

A seven-bedroom home near Hadleigh is currently the most expensive property on the market in Suffolk - with a £3 million asking price.  

The modern farmhouse, which was completed in 2016, comes with a substantial amount of land - 6,061 square feet of space - and is located a mile and a half from Hadleigh High Street. 

The property is across three storeys.

The Suffolk property has a spacious kitchen diner on the ground floor

The Suffolk property has a spacious kitchen diner on the ground floor - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016

On the ground floor, there is a sizable L-shaped kitchen with an electric Aga a dining room and a sitting room with a red-brick fireplace. 

There is also a large entertainment room, which can be transformed into a home cinema room and can comfortably fit up to a dozen guests. 

The property in Hadleigh, has its own entertainment room on the ground floor 

The property in Hadleigh, has its own entertainment room on the ground floor - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016

Five of the seven bedrooms can be found on the first floor.

The house has a substantial master bedroom that comes with its own walk-through dressing room and palatial en-suite with a triple sized shower and a free standing bath. 

The master bedroom has its own stunning en-suite bathroom 

The master bedroom has its own stunning en-suite bathroom - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016

On the top floor of the house, there are two rooms and a shower room which could function either as guest accommodation, a teenager’s retreat or even as office space for anybody needing to work from home.

There are seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and five reception rooms in this Hadleigh property 

There are seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and five reception rooms in this Hadleigh property - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016

Access to the property is made by driving down a private 70-metre drive.

The house is at the foot of a small valley which gives its potential future occupant privacy as the property is almost entirely screened from its neighbours. 

Outside the house there are three ponds, a storage barn, dog kennels, double cart lodge and a garage. 

There are three ponds in the gardens of the property - one of which has its own jetty

There are three ponds in the gardens of the property - one of which has its own jetty - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016

The home is being sold by Colchester-based estate agents Bloomfield Grey and more information can be found on their website

The Hadleigh property comes with a £3 million price tag

The Hadleigh property comes with a £3 million price tag - Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016


