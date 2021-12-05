Look inside: Stunning £3m home is most expensive on market in Suffolk
- Credit: Gary Dod - ©Adrydog 2016
A seven-bedroom home near Hadleigh is currently the most expensive property on the market in Suffolk - with a £3 million asking price.
The modern farmhouse, which was completed in 2016, comes with a substantial amount of land - 6,061 square feet of space - and is located a mile and a half from Hadleigh High Street.
The property is across three storeys.
On the ground floor, there is a sizable L-shaped kitchen with an electric Aga a dining room and a sitting room with a red-brick fireplace.
There is also a large entertainment room, which can be transformed into a home cinema room and can comfortably fit up to a dozen guests.
Five of the seven bedrooms can be found on the first floor.
The house has a substantial master bedroom that comes with its own walk-through dressing room and palatial en-suite with a triple sized shower and a free standing bath.
On the top floor of the house, there are two rooms and a shower room which could function either as guest accommodation, a teenager’s retreat or even as office space for anybody needing to work from home.
Access to the property is made by driving down a private 70-metre drive.
The house is at the foot of a small valley which gives its potential future occupant privacy as the property is almost entirely screened from its neighbours.
Outside the house there are three ponds, a storage barn, dog kennels, double cart lodge and a garage.
The home is being sold by Colchester-based estate agents Bloomfield Grey and more information can be found on their website.