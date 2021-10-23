Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Suffolk

Published: 4:30 PM October 23, 2021

The pandemic has seen an influx of new buyers into Suffolk, with estate agents reporting a "purple patch" for house prices.

Now, new research has revealed the most expensive towns in Suffolk in which to buy a home.

Using the most recent available Land Registry data, by estate agent Savills compiled an average sale price for towns in the county.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, seaside towns are high on the list.

Southwold tops the list with an average sale price of £667,904 — more than double the average price of a home in Suffolk (£272,839).

Aldeburgh is the only other Suffolk town to have an average sale price of more than double the county's average.

Woodbridge and Framlingham, two popular market towns, are third and fourth in the list.

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills Suffolk, said: “These figures are averages, so there will of course be a degree of variation.

"Some towns for example will have homes of a lower value than the average sales price but three or four roads where properties are selling for considerably higher, and vice versa. That said, we continue to be in somewhat of a purple patch.

“The lifestyle factors that have driven the market since the pandemic continue to be the main focus for a lot of home moves.

"Attractive towns seen as ‘best in class’ with access to lots of open space and a choice of amenities appeal to a broad profile of buyers.

“Unsurprisingly the most popular towns are on the coast. Activity levels in the likes of Southwold and Aldeburgh continue to be incredibly strong.

"Properties are attracting multiple bids and in several cases selling within days of going on the market. This weight of demand, coupled with an acute shortage of stock and record low interest rates, has translated into rapid price growth.

“Woodbridge and Framlingham meanwhile are both highly sought after market towns – well positioned close to the A12 with plenty of surrounding countryside and easy access to the coast complemented by a superb choice of shops, restaurants and gastro pubs, as well as excellent schools and a fine selection of good quality family housing.

“However what the figures also show is that there are other towns in the county with similar attributes to those near the top of the list – the likes of Bury St Edmunds, Hadleigh, Felixstowe and Sudbury for example – where relatively speaking the cost of property is comparatively more affordable.”