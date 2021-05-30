News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The five most viewed homes on the market in Suffolk this month

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:00 AM May 30, 2021   
A four bedroom detached bungalow in Rushmere St Andrew

A four bedroom detached bungalow in Rushmere St Andrew was one of the most viewed properties on the market in Suffolk this month.

Some of the most viewed properties currently on the market in Suffolk include a £700,000 bungalow and two properties up for online auction. 

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

The two bedroom end of terrace house in York Road is up for auction for £90,000 with McHugh & Co

The two bedroom end of terrace house in York Road is up for auction for £90,000 with McHugh & Co

The most viewed property in the county is a two-bedroom, end of terrace house in York Road, Ipswich. The house is up for online auction with McHugh & Co on June 3 — with a guide price of just £90,000.

The two bedroom end of terrace house in York Road is up for auction for £90,000 with McHugh & Co 

The two bedroom end of terrace house in York Road is up for auction for £90,000 with McHugh & Co - Credit: Courtesy of McHugh & Co Auctioneers

Downstairs it has a kitchen and two reception rooms, while upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom. The home will go under the hammer on June 3.

The two bedroom end of terrace house in York Road is up for auction for £90,000 with McHugh & Co 

The two bedroom end of terrace house in York Road is up for auction for £90,000 with McHugh & Co - Credit: Courtesy of McHugh & Co Auctioneers

A three bedroom terraced house on George Elliston Road, Ipswich is the next most viewed property on the market. It's up for sale for £167,500 with Urban Moves.

The four bedroom bungalow in Rushmere St Andrew was one of the most viewed properties in Suffolk this month

The four bedroom bungalow in Rushmere St Andrew was one of the most viewed properties in Suffolk this month

The third — and most expensive — property in the top five is a four bedroom detached bungalow on Playford Road in Rushmere St Andrew. It is up for sale with William H Brown for £700,000.

A four bedroom detached bungalow in Rushmere St Andrew

The four bedroom bungalow in Rushmere St Andrew was one of the most viewed properties in Suffolk this month - Credit: William H Brown, Ipswich East

It offers an open plan living space with large bi-fold doors that open onto a landscaped rear garden.

According to the estate agent it has recently been completely renovated and has off-road parking for at least five cars.

The four bedroom bungalow in Rushmere St Andrew was one of the most viewed properties in Suffolk this month

A bedroom in the four bedroom bungalow in Rushmere St Andrew which was one of the most viewed properties in Suffolk this month - Credit: William H Brown, Ipswich East

A three bedroom detached house on Dales View in Copdock, near Ipswich, has been the fourth most popular property on the market in Suffolk.

A three bedroom detached house in Copdock that is up for sale by auction for £130,000

A three bedroom detached house in Copdock that is up for sale by auction for £130,000 is one of the most viewed properties on the market in Suffolk

It is also up for online auction with McHugh & Co on June 3 with a guide price of £130,000.

A three bedroom detached house in Copdock that is up for sale by auction for £130,000

A three bedroom detached house in Copdock that is up for sale by auction for £130,000 is one of the most viewed properties on the market in Suffolk

The property is situated in a cul-de-sac and has views over nearby fields, according to the estate agents.

A three bedroom detached house in Copdock that is up for sale by auction for £130,000

A three bedroom detached house in Copdock that is up for sale by auction for £130,000 is one of the most viewed properties on the market in Suffolk - Credit: Courtesy of McHugh & Co Auctioneers

Upstairs are the three bedrooms with a bathroom and separate toilet. Downstairs is a kitchen and two reception rooms. The auctioneer notes that the property "requires modernisation".

Finally, a two bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Prittlewell Close is the fifth most viewed property on the market. It is for sale for £200,000 with Purple Bricks.

