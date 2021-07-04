The five most viewed homes on the market in Suffolk in June - including £10m mansion

Published: 6:00 AM July 4, 2021

Clees Hall is a £10.5million seven bedroom moated country house surrounded by a 496 acre estate - Credit: SAVILLS/CHRIS RAWLINGS

Two multi-million pound mansions and a houseboat were among the most viewed properties on the market in Suffolk last month.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

The most viewed property on the market in Suffolk in June is also one of the quirkiest.

The Constancie project in New Quay Lane, Woodbridge - Credit: YOPA

The Constancie Project, in New Quay Lane, Woodbridge, is made up of an 80ft barge called Constancie, a two bed cottage and a workshop on the banks of the River Deben.

The Constancie project in New Quay Lane, Woodbridge - Credit: YOPA

Completely off-grid, with its own water supply the property is spread over half an acre and will set buyers back £500,000.

The Constancie project in New Quay Lane, Woodbridge - Credit: YOPA

The property has views across the river and has been home to its current owners since 2006. It is on the market with Yopa.

The Constancie project in New Quay Lane, Woodbridge - Credit: YOPA

The second most viewed property is a red brick four-bedroom house on Warwick Road in Ipswich.

Just a walk from the town centre, the house has a conservatory and an established garden. It is on the market with David Lee estate agents for £425,000.

Clees Hall is a £10.5million seven bedroom moated country house surrounded by a 496 acre estate - Credit: SAVILLS/CHRIS RAWLINGS

Clees Hall, a £10.5million seven bedroom moated country house surrounded by a 496 acre estate in Bures, is the next most viewed property on the market.

Clees Hall is a £10.5million seven bedroom moated country house surrounded by a 496 acre estate - Credit: SAVILLS/CHRIS RAWLINGS

Jointly marketed by Savills and Bryant Land and Property, the estate includes six rental properties that provide an annual income of nearly £100,000.

The hallway of the main house on the Clees Hall Estate - Credit: Chris Rawlings

At the centre of the estate is Clees Hall which has been extensively renovated and extended in recent years.

Clees Hall is a £10.5million seven bedroom moated country house surrounded by a 496 acre estate - Credit: SAVILLS/CHRIS RAWLINGS

Other buildings on the estate include a converted granary annexe, a Grade II Listed thatched barn and a variety of outbuildings including stabling, garages, and a Grade II Listed Estate Office.

The estate also includes a 650 metre grass airstrip and provides a six day pheasant shoot.

Another large family home in Ipswich is the fourth most viewed property on the market in Suffolk.

The five bedroom home on Foxhall Road includes a one bedroom annexe and is on the market for £675,000.

Marketed by Yopa, the house has a gated entrance and a home garden office.

Reydon Grove House is a six bedroom Georgian house that is on the market for £3million with Savills - Credit: CHRIS RAWLINGS/SAVILLS

The fifth most viewed property on the market last month was Reydon Grove House.

Reydon Grove House is a six bedroom Georgian house that is on the market for £3million with Savills - Credit: CHRIS RAWLINGS/SAVILLS

Located in Reydon, just outside Southwold, the fully renovated six bedroom Georgian country house is being marketed by Savills for £3million.

Reydon Grove House is a six bedroom Georgian house that is on the market for £3million with Savills - Credit: CHRIS RAWLINGS/SAVILLS

Set in around nine acres of land, the property has two detached holiday cottages, a tennis court and formal gardens.

Reydon Grove House is a six bedroom Georgian house that is on the market for £3million with Savills - Credit: CHRIS RAWLINGS/SAVILLS

Reydon Grove House is a six bedroom Georgian house that is on the market for £3million with Savills - Credit: CHRIS RAWLINGS/SAVILLS



