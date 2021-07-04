The five most viewed homes on the market in Suffolk in June - including £10m mansion
- Credit: SAVILLS/CHRIS RAWLINGS
Two multi-million pound mansions and a houseboat were among the most viewed properties on the market in Suffolk last month.
Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.
The most viewed property on the market in Suffolk in June is also one of the quirkiest.
The Constancie Project, in New Quay Lane, Woodbridge, is made up of an 80ft barge called Constancie, a two bed cottage and a workshop on the banks of the River Deben.
Completely off-grid, with its own water supply the property is spread over half an acre and will set buyers back £500,000.
The property has views across the river and has been home to its current owners since 2006. It is on the market with Yopa.
You may also want to watch:
The second most viewed property is a red brick four-bedroom house on Warwick Road in Ipswich.
Just a walk from the town centre, the house has a conservatory and an established garden. It is on the market with David Lee estate agents for £425,000.
Most Read
- 1 Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?
- 2 Town Transfer Talk: Latest on Crooks, Gibson, Downes and more
- 3 Stretch of A12 in Suffolk reopens following collision
- 4 School term dates cause problems for Suffolk-Norfolk border families
- 5 Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK
- 6 Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare
- 7 Man fighting for his life after crash remains in 'critical condition'
- 8 Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years
- 9 Forecasters say heavy rain and thunder will hit Suffolk today
- 10 Two arrests after police chase down A12 following shooting report
Clees Hall, a £10.5million seven bedroom moated country house surrounded by a 496 acre estate in Bures, is the next most viewed property on the market.
Jointly marketed by Savills and Bryant Land and Property, the estate includes six rental properties that provide an annual income of nearly £100,000.
At the centre of the estate is Clees Hall which has been extensively renovated and extended in recent years.
Other buildings on the estate include a converted granary annexe, a Grade II Listed thatched barn and a variety of outbuildings including stabling, garages, and a Grade II Listed Estate Office.
The estate also includes a 650 metre grass airstrip and provides a six day pheasant shoot.
Another large family home in Ipswich is the fourth most viewed property on the market in Suffolk.
The five bedroom home on Foxhall Road includes a one bedroom annexe and is on the market for £675,000.
Marketed by Yopa, the house has a gated entrance and a home garden office.
The fifth most viewed property on the market last month was Reydon Grove House.
Located in Reydon, just outside Southwold, the fully renovated six bedroom Georgian country house is being marketed by Savills for £3million.
Set in around nine acres of land, the property has two detached holiday cottages, a tennis court and formal gardens.