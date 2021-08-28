The 5 most viewed homes for sale in Suffolk this month
- Credit: Winkworth
Some of the most viewed properties currently on the market in Suffolk include a £900,000 barn conversion and a Grade II* listed Suffolk longhouse.
Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.
The most viewed property on the market in Suffolk last month was a three-bedroom detached bungalow in Woodbridge Road, Tunstall.
The bungalow has two bathrooms and is set in approximately a third of an acre of established gardens.
It is on the market with Fine & Country for £550,000.
The second most viewed property on the market in August was a Grade II* listed Suffolk longhouse.
The pink painted property, in Capps Lane, All Saints South Elmham, near Halesworth, is on the market for £425,000 with Winkworth estate agents.
It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms - and is thought to date back to the 13th century.
The third most viewed property is a two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale in Hillary Close, Ipswich.
The property is on the market for £237,500 with Foxhall Estate Agents.
Next on the list is a five-bedroom barn conversion in Tuddenham, near Ipswich.
The black-clad home has two reception rooms and double bay garage.
Beamed throughout, the property is set in 3.5acres of land and is available via Woodcock & Son estate agents for £900,000.
The fifth most viewed property in Suffolk over the past month is another bungalow, this time in Jubilee Close, Laxfield.
The three-bedroom property has one bathroom and two reception rooms.
It is being marketed for £325,000 by William H Brown.