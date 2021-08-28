News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The 5 most viewed homes for sale in Suffolk this month

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:45 AM August 28, 2021   
The three bedroom Suffolk longhouse is on the market for £425,000

This three-bedroom Suffolk longhouse is on the market for £425,000 - Credit: Winkworth

Some of the most viewed properties currently on the market in Suffolk include a £900,000 barn conversion and a Grade II* listed Suffolk longhouse. 

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

The most viewed property on the market in Suffolk last month was a three-bedroom detached bungalow in Woodbridge Road, Tunstall.

The three bedroom bungalow in Tunstall is on the market for £550,000

A three-bedroom bungalow in Tunstall, which is on the market for £550,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

The bungalow has two bathrooms and is set in approximately a third of an acre of established gardens.

The three bedroom bungalow in Tunstall is on the market for £550,000

This Tunstall bungalow is one of the most viewed houses on the market - Credit: Fine & Country

It is on the market with Fine & Country for £550,000.

The three bedroom bungalow in Tunstall is on the market for £550,000

This three-bedroom bungalow in Tunstall is on the market for £550,000 - Credit: FINE & COUNTRY

The second most viewed property on the market in August was a Grade II* listed Suffolk longhouse.

The three bedroom Suffolk longhouse is on the market for £425,000

This three-bedroom Suffolk longhouse is on the market for £425,000 - Credit: Winkworth

The pink painted property, in Capps Lane, All Saints South Elmham, near Halesworth, is on the market for £425,000 with Winkworth estate agents.

The three bedroom Suffolk longhouse is on the market for £425,000

Inside the Suffolk longhouse on the market for £425,000 - Credit: Winkworth

It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms - and is thought to date back to the 13th century.

The three bedroom Suffolk longhouse is on the market for £425,000

The pink-painted property will set you back £425,000 - Credit: Winkworth

The third most viewed property is a two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale in Hillary Close, Ipswich.

The property is on the market for £237,500 with Foxhall Estate Agents.

The five bedroom barn conversion in Tuddenham is on the market for £900,000

The black-clad home in Tuddenham has two reception rooms and double bay garage - Credit: A Dry Dog

Next on the list is a five-bedroom barn conversion in Tuddenham, near Ipswich. 

The five bedroom barn conversion in Tuddenham is on the market for £900,000

The property in Tuddenham is beamed throughout - Credit: A Dry Dog

The black-clad home has two reception rooms and double bay garage.

The five bedroom barn conversion in Tuddenham is on the market for £900,000

This five-bedroom barn conversion in Tuddenham will cost you £900,000 - Credit: A Dry Dog

Beamed throughout, the property is set in 3.5acres of land and is available via Woodcock & Son estate agents for £900,000.

The three bedroom bungalow in Laxfield is on the market for £325,000

This property in Laxfield could be yours for £325,000 - Credit: WILLIAM H BROWN

The fifth most viewed property in Suffolk over the past month is another bungalow, this time in Jubilee Close, Laxfield.

The three bedroom bungalow in Laxfield is on the market for £325,000

This bungalow in Laxfield is on the market for £325,000 - Credit: William H Brown

The three-bedroom property has one bathroom and two reception rooms.

The three bedroom bungalow in Laxfield is on the market for £325,000

The garden of the three-bedroom bungalow in Laxfield - Credit: William H Brown

It is being marketed for £325,000 by William H Brown.

