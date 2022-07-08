Jacobean hall set in over three acres for sale for £1.25m

Mutford Hall, which comes with a three-bed character cottage within its grounds, is for sale at a guide price of £1.25m - Credit: Humberts

A huge Jacobean hall set in over three acres of Suffolk countryside has come up for sale - complete with a separate three-bedroom cottage in its grounds.

Mutford Hall is Grade II star-listed and for sale at a guide price of £1.25m.

A spokesperson for Humberts, selling the property, says: "It is not often these days that a Grade II star-listed house comes to the market in a totally unspoilt setting of grounds and woodlands, enabling you to upgrade to a greater or lesser extent and to your own taste and budget. Mutford Hall is one of those gems."

The property overlooks the meadows of the Hundred River and is approached by a road to a small enclave with just four neighbours.

The house was originally part of the fashionable H-shaped design of its day, with crow-step gables in Tudor brick, and is a mix of styles with a medieval core as well as much later architectural additions.

The Elizabethan-style wing dates from 1607 and comprises a large kitchen/breakfast room with pine base units, a richly beamed ceiling, an Aga and access to a more recently constructed orangery which opens to a private garden and lawns, which were previously part of a grass tennis court.

Leading off the kitchen is access to a conservatory and steps leading down to the cellar.

The inner hall comprises the central core, believed to be medieval, and features a beautiful stained glass window, while the dining room has a wood burning stove and fine ceiling beams, recently stripped back to reveal their late 15th century craftsmanship.

Other highlights include the principal bedroom, which is on the first floor of the northern wing and offers lovely views over the garden and meadows as well as an original fireplace and coved ceiling.

A further bedroom is served by a bathroom in this wing, and back in the central core there are two further bedrooms and a box room.

To the south there are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom and the second floor is home to a number of substantial attic rooms, parts of which could be used for storage or further converted.

To the south side and adjoining Mutford Hall is Milk Churn Cottage, a charming, self-contained three-bedroom cottage which could provide an income stream or be used as an annex or for guest accommodation.

The property sits in around 3.25 acres and is located just five miles from the coast.

For more information, contact Humberts.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hulver Road, Mutford

Guide price: £1,250,000

Humberts, 01603 661199

www.humberts.com

