Historic hall house with three acres and tennis court for sale for £1.65m

A five-bedroom hall house with two barns and a tennis court has come up for sale in the heart of Constable country, Suffolk, for £1.65m.

Nether Hall dates back to the early 15th century and is believed to have been one of the last Suffolk hall houses built at the time. The property is located in Thorington Street, a small hamlet neighbouring Stoke by Nayland and sits in over three acres of private grounds.

Stoke by Nayland is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is said to have inspired the work of painter John Constable, which Tommy Newbigging, head of residential at selling agent Carter Jonas, suggests only adds to the charm of the property.

“Living within this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty at Nether Hall is one of the property’s many benefits,” he says. “The never-ending fields combined with Suffolk’s wide open skies gives this property a great sense of space and it is clear to see why this setting inspired John Constable’s beautiful and timeless art.”

According to Mr Newbigging, the property would suit a large family “looking for a change of lifestyle”, as it offers lots of space and provides easy access to the area’s schools.

“This property is steeped in character,” he says, “as it’s one of Suffolk’s last hall houses to be built in the 1500s. In recent years, additions have been made to the property to now provide a true family home with exceptional gardens of over three acres and two barns offering great potential.”

Owing to its age, Nether Hall boasts magnificent honey-coloured oak frames beneath rendered brick walls and a range of fine period features, including exposed timbers, fireplaces and open studwork.

The interiors are naturally light and well-presented and include a reception hall, dining room and drawing room on the ground floor and impressive brick-built fireplaces.

A cosy sitting room and study adjoin the spacious farmhouse-style kitchen/breakfast and family room, which leads into a lovely conservatory offering views over both the garden and the river.

There is also a utility/boot room and a cloakroom, as well as a useful ground-floor bedroom suite, which offers real flexibility.

Upstairs, the first floor landing leads on to the master bedroom with an en suite dressing room and bathroom, plus three further doubles and two bathrooms.

The hall is set well back from the road in established grounds of just over three acres and includes a large gravelled drive with parking out the front.

The main house is surrounded by a good range of traditional outbuildings, including a former stable block, which offers the potential for a studio or home office, and a four-bay cart lodge.

Also included is a traditional Suffolk barn, which features full-height double doors to the front and rear, exposed timbers and a second storey.

Climbing roses adorn the front of Nether Hall, where there are also well-stocked wall gardens. At the rear, a south-facing sun terrace adjoins the conservatory, which overlooks the lawns and down towards the River Box, and towards the boundary there are a number of trees including oak, willow, beech and a selection of fruit.

Towards the western boundary there is also a hard tennis court.

PROPERTY FACTS

Thorington Street, Stoke by Nayland

Guide price: £1,650,000

Carter Jonas, 01787 844299

www.carterjonas.co.uk

