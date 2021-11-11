Promotion

It seems like only yesterday that we were stoking up the barbecue and enjoying some summer sunshine. But now the first advent calendars are on the shelves and there’s no escaping that winter is just around the corner.

But what does that mean for the new homes market? By and large, housebuilders launch their schemes as soon as they are ready rather than waiting for a particular time of year. This year’s market conditions have also been anything but normal – with strength of demand continuing to far outweigh supply.

So, far from going into hibernation for the winter, we’re expecting the market to remain extremely active as we head into 2022.

Over the next fortnight or so we will be launching a raft of new schemes. These include Ashfield Farm in Elmswell, near Bury St Edmunds – a development of 106 two to five-bedroom properties from Matthew Homes; The Lilacs in Trimley St Martin, near Felixstowe – 41 two to four-bedroom homes from Flagship Housing; and Deben Meadows in Woodbridge – a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and one to four-bedroom homes by Melton Meadows Properties Ltd.

The Limes in Great Cornard, near Sudbury – a bespoke scheme of 14 two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom houses from Willow Walk Homes – is also attracting considerable interest.

New build has always had a broad appeal – and combined with the lifestyle changes that have driven the market since the outbreak of the pandemic and attractive finance options for those who need to borrow – this strength of demand shows little sign of slowing.

When choosing a new build buyers know they can move into a home that’s ready for them to personalise. Low maintenance and energy efficiency are major draws; contemporary kitchens and bathrooms add to the attraction; and there’s the peace of mind that comes with a 10-year guarantee.

The earlier you buy into the life of a new development, the more choice you also have in terms of the position of the plot and house type – and because the transaction is with a developer rather than a private individual, the property will always be chain free.

Buyers in the strongest position will inevitably be those with nowhere to sell, so at the very least it’s important to have your current property on the market. But there are also other steps you can take to ensure you’re in the strongest possible position:

· Appoint a trusted and experienced solicitor

· Get your finances in order and – if you need one – ensure you have a mortgage agreed in principle

· Gather all important documents. A buyer’s solicitor will want to see anything that helps their client understand the running costs of your home

Levels of activity are such that properties are being reserved within days of becoming available – so for those thinking of starting the new year by moving house it pays to get the ground work done now. Having all your ducks in a row will give you the best chance of success.

