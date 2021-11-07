Look inside: Home with a private mooring and turret hits market for £950K
- Credit: Sefftons
Take a look inside this town house with its own private mooring, on the market for £950,000.
The Oulton Broad five-bedroom property, which has its own turret, is spread over three floors and has an abundance of space and character features with well proportioned rooms and high ceilings.
The current owners have renovated and modernised the property, without compromising the characteristics throughout the home.
The Aga kitchen is of a generous size, with its feature high ceiling and modern fitted kitchen.
The main guest bedroom features a unique Thomas Jeckyll fireplace.
The top floor master bedroom is an exceptional space with direct access to the roof and balcony, with stunning views.
Viewings are by appointment only with the estate agent Sefftons.
