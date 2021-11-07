News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Look inside: Home with a private mooring and turret hits market for £950K

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:30 AM November 7, 2021
This stunning property is on the market for £950,000

This stunning five-bedroom property is on the market for £950,000 - Credit: Sefftons

Take a look inside this town house with its own private mooring, on the market for £950,000. 

The Oulton Broad five-bedroom property, which has its own turret, is spread over three floors and has an abundance of space and character features with well proportioned rooms and high ceilings. 

This property comes with its own private mooring

This property comes with its own private mooring - Credit: Sefftons

The current owners have renovated and modernised the property, without compromising the characteristics throughout the home.

The property has been modernised by the current owners

The property has been modernised by the current owners - Credit: Sefftons

The Aga kitchen is of a generous size, with its feature high ceiling and modern fitted kitchen. 

The main guest bedroom features a unique Thomas Jeckyll fireplace. 

Three of the five bedrooms has its own en-suite

Three of the five bedrooms has its own en-suite - Credit: Sefftons

You may also want to watch:

The top floor master bedroom is an exceptional space with direct access to the roof and balcony, with stunning views. 

The property also has three reception rooms

The property also has three reception rooms - Credit: Sefftons

Viewings are by appointment only with the estate agent Sefftons.


Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Walton penalty save keeps Town in FA Cup
  2. 2 Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum
  3. 3 Dispersal orders in place for three coastal towns - these are the roads affected
  1. 4 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
  2. 5 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
  3. 6 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
  4. 7 Motorcyclist, 18, taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after crash
  5. 8 Review, The Freston Boot: 'Destined to be one of the best dining pubs in Suffolk'
  6. 9 'We didn't respect the game' - Cook on FA Cup draw with Oldham
  7. 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their FA Cup draw with Oldham
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Pine House Company in Ixworth are closing after 20 years PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retail

'We've loved every minute': Owners call time on 'dream' furniture business

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A1302 in Bury is one of Suffolks slowest roads PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Slowest A road in Suffolk revealed

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding

Environment Agency issue flood alerts in parts of Suffolk and Essex

Timothy Bradford

person
Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Lee Bracey

Football

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper swapped catching balls to criminals

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon