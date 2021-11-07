Look inside: Home with a private mooring and turret hits market for £950K

This stunning five-bedroom property is on the market for £950,000 - Credit: Sefftons

Take a look inside this town house with its own private mooring, on the market for £950,000.

The Oulton Broad five-bedroom property, which has its own turret, is spread over three floors and has an abundance of space and character features with well proportioned rooms and high ceilings.

This property comes with its own private mooring - Credit: Sefftons

The current owners have renovated and modernised the property, without compromising the characteristics throughout the home.

The property has been modernised by the current owners - Credit: Sefftons

The Aga kitchen is of a generous size, with its feature high ceiling and modern fitted kitchen.

The main guest bedroom features a unique Thomas Jeckyll fireplace.

Three of the five bedrooms has its own en-suite - Credit: Sefftons

The top floor master bedroom is an exceptional space with direct access to the roof and balcony, with stunning views.

The property also has three reception rooms - Credit: Sefftons

Viewings are by appointment only with the estate agent Sefftons.



