News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Four-bed home with 'jaw dropping' feature in the lounge for sale for £850k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:00 AM October 7, 2022
The Old Village Hall in Stansfield near Clare is on the market for £850,000

The Old Village Hall in Stansfield near Clare is on the market for £850,000 - Credit: Savills

A four-bed home with a 'jaw-dropping' feature in the living room has come up for sale near Clare in Suffolk for £850,000.

When guests first walk into the reception room of The Old Village Hall in Stansfield, they nearly always do a double-take. 

Perched atop one of the bookshelves is a Diana monkey and a nectarine – but it’s not what you might think. 

They are, in fact, part of a painting of a book-filled alcove and a mere trick of the eye, but they certainly add to the character of the space, says owner Mary Evans.  

“It’s quite a jaw-dropper,” she says. “It is very funny when people come in for the first time. They just glance at the bookcase and think ‘there’s a monkey?’ You can think, because of the angle, that there is. It’s the sort of thing that makes you smile about this house.” 

Reception room with a mural of an alcove bookshelf by the artist Graham Rust in a 4-bed home for sale for £850k

Graham Rust's mural of a Diana monkey holding a nectarine - the surprising feature which still causes guests do a double take, says Mary - Credit: Savills

Light and airy living room in The Old Village Hall, Stansfield, which features a mural by painter Graham Rust

The mural by former owner and painter, Graham Rust, is a "jaw dropper" says the property's current owner, Mary Evans - Credit: Savills

The mural was painted by the home’s former owner, Graham Rust, a celebrated artist who specialises in Trompe-l’oeil, the artistic movement which centres around carefully creating optical illusions by painting three-dimensional objects on two-dimensional surfaces.  

Graham and his partner bought the property in the 1970s. At the time it was still a village hall, so they decided to convert it, doing lots of “really detailed work to make the most of the building,” Mary says – including hand-painting wooden skirting boards to look like marble. 

Later on, they sold it to a friend, who then rented it out to Mary and her husband Richard. The couple, who both grew up in Suffolk and met as journalists working on this newspaper, rented the home for two years before eventually buying it. “We fell in love with it the day after we moved in,” says Mary. 

Large reception room with fitted bookshelves and a woodburning stove in The Old Village Hall, Stansfield

The main reception room is ideal for hosting but still cosy - Credit: Savills

Well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, featuring an ESSE range cooker which doesn't require oil or gas

The kitchen/breakfast room is well fitted - Credit: Savills

By the time they did buy it, they knew the changes they wanted to make, including putting a woodburner into the main room to make it more efficient. In its heyday, it was used as the main school room, so has a double-height ceiling and is ideal for entertaining or relaxing by the fire. It’s also where you will find the original school step, which is now used as part of the hearth. 

As part of further renovations, the couple also took out radiators, moved a bathroom upstairs, expanded the kitchen and replaced an old conservatory with a “glorious” new sun room which Mary says was “a joy in lockdown,” offering a place for them to relax and enjoy the garden’s abundant bird life.

Open doors in the hallway of The Old Village Hall, Stansfield, which is for sale for £850,000

In the summer, Mary says opening doors allows a lovely breeze to flow through the property - Credit: Savills

The new light-filled sun room at The Old Village Hall, Stansfield, which is for sale for £850,000

The owners replaced the old conservatory with a new sun room - Credit: Savills

The sun room was designed by architects in nearby Clare and is quite modern, constructed out of red brick and zinc with a slate roof and doors that slide right back to lead into the garden – but despite its modern design, it still echoes the shape of the rest of the house. 

The couple has also installed an ESSE wood burning range in the kitchen, which Mary admits “probably sounds a bit unusual,” but was inspired by a power cut back when they first moved in.  

The new ESSE range works in a similar way to an Aga but doesn’t use oil or electricity – instead it uses wood, of which Mary says there is a good supply locally. That means it can be more easily maintained and fewer electrical parts mean much less can go wrong. 

A double bedroom upstairs in The Old Village Hall, Stansfield, a four-bed home for sale for £850,000

Inside one of the property's four bedrooms - Credit: Savills

The design of the house means it works well in all weathers – there’s a corridor with a door into the garden that you can open up to allow air in during the summer, and Mary says it’s very cosy in the winter. 

The main reception space, which dominates the centre of the property and is home to the monkey with the nectarine, is very adaptable too. “You can move furniture around and open it up for a big party – we’ve had a bridge drive here and all sorts – but when we were first here, Richard was working away from home a lot and I never felt that I was rattling around.” 

Aerial view of the modern extension at The Old Village Hall, Stansfield, which is for sale at a guide price of £850,000

The property features a modern extension which is in keeping with the shape of the rest of the house - Credit: Savills

Study in the multi-purpose outbuilding of The Old Village Hall, Stansfield, which is for sale for £850,000

Owners Mary and Richard currently use the outbuilding as a study but it offers huge potential - Credit: Savills

Two bedrooms, including the master with an en suite shower, are located on the ground floor, off a hall at the back, and there are two others and a family bathroom on the floor above. 

Outside, a garden wraps around the house and is divided into different areas, with a little secret garden towards the front and more formal gardens elsewhere. “Then right at the top, there’s the lily pond and then the fields – we’ve got sheep behind us most of the time now,” says Mary. “It’s very pretty.” 

Landscaped garden outside The Old Village Hall, Stansfield, which is for sale at a guide price of £850,000

The gardens around The Old Village Hall attract lots of bird life and were a joy during lockdown, says owner Mary Evens - Credit: Savills

The Old Village Hall, Stansfield, which is for sale with Savills for £850,000 and features lovely gardens

The Old Village Hall has been a beloved family home to Mary and Richard for 18 years - Credit: Savills

Most Read

  1. 1 'Sleepy' Suffolk village named one of the most beautiful in the UK
  2. 2 Salesman who sold out-of-date fish to elderly people in Suffolk jailed
  3. 3 Morecambe need to be 'brutal, nasty and horrible' against Ipswich, says keeper
  1. 4 40 swans found dead in river as town's bird population under threat
  2. 5 Man charged after cocaine and heroin supplied to Suffolk town
  3. 6 7 major events happening in Suffolk in October
  4. 7 Residents 'may have nowhere to park' if 55 homes are approved
  5. 8 Huge fire breaks out at barn containing straw near north Suffolk town
  6. 9 Camara and Burgess close to making injury comebacks
  7. 10 More than 300 homes without power in east Suffolk

To the south of the terrace, there is also a multi-purpose outbuilding fitted with plumbing and separate central heating, which Mary and Richard currently use as a study. 

Stansfield is well-located for some of the best areas of Suffolk, Mary suggests. “We’ve got Clare, we’ve got Bury St Edmunds, and you’ve really got to go a long way to beat them,” she says. And it’s only now – because the couple has retired and want to return to their old stomping ground – that they’ve decided to sell up. 

“We want to go back to the Woodbridge area, which is where we lived when we were first married. It’s where my husband was born and raised. It’s where my parents lived towards the end of their lives. We wouldn’t be going unless it was to really take on a new challenge of returning back 
to our roots.” 

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Lower Street, Stansfield
Guide price: £850,000
Savills, 01473 234800
www.savills.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Clare News
Sudbury News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Kyle Edwards and Tyreece John-Jules celebrate John-Jules goal to put Town into a 1-0 lead

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-0 win against Cambridge United...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed in both directions near the Orwell Bridge

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 and Orwell Bridge reopens after closure due to police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Youth service funding has decreased significantly over the last decade

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk resident wins £1m jackpot in Premium Bonds prize draw

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police found a large cannabis plant at a home in Woodbridge

Suffolk Constabulary

Large cannabis plant discovered at home in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon