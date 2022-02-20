Gallery
See inside £1.35m east Suffolk home with 'exceptional' river views
- Credit: Peter Lambert/Savills
A six-bedroom home in east Suffolk with views of the River Ore has been listed for sale for £1.35million.
Located on the edge of Orford, this home in Raydon Lane is set within half an acre of land a short distance from the Orford Ness shingle spit and nature reserve.
It is being marketed by Savills, which has described the property as having "exceptional" river views in a "highly sought-after peaceful position".
The home, at the heart of the Suffolk Coast & Heaths area of outstanding natural beauty, is close to a number of services, including two pubs, a restaurant, bakery, primary school and Orford Sailing Club.
Peter Ogilvie, property agent with Savills Suffolk, said: "I was delighted with how well the property design lends itself to the environment, making the most of the fantastic views of the river, sea and surrounding countryside."
