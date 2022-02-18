News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this £1.1m home for sale near Christchurch Park in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:15 AM February 18, 2022
Modern six-bedroom townhouse off Park Gate, Park Road, Ipswich, which is for sale for £1.1m

This six-bedroom home off Park Road in Ipswich is for sale for £1.1m - Credit: Fine & Country

A six-bedroom home has come up for sale near Christchurch Park in Ipswich for £1.1m, with selling agents Fine & Country describing it as a "splendid opportunity to acquire a beautifully designed" home.

At its heart, number 5, Park Gate features a large open-plan living space, as well as a first-floor drawing room, home office, utility space, three bathrooms and a shower room.

The ground-floor kitchen space is modern and well-fitted and includes a fantastic range of integrated appliances, including two ovens, a microwave combi oven and a fridge, freezer and dishwasher. It also has a breakfast bar, boiling water tap and a built-in sound system, as well as access to the garden and decking through a set of bi-fold doors.

Living room with wood burner and wall mounted TV in a 6-bed home for sale near Christchurch Park, Ipswich

The living space - Credit: Fine & Country

Modern well-fitted kitchen in a 6-bed home for sale near Christchurch Park, Ipswich

The kitchen is well-fitted with modern appliances and a breakfast bar - Credit: Fine & Country

Study on the ground-floor of this 6-bed home for sale near Christchurch Park in Ipswich, Suffolk

There is a study on the ground floor - Credit: Fine & Country

The living and dining areas both enjoy lovely views over the good-sized rear garden and the upstairs drawing room has the added benefit of a wooden balcony. This is otherwise a very cosy space and comes with wiring for a home cinema system and a multi-fuel burner. The shape and size of the space also lends itself to creating a charming reading nook.

The master bedroom is also located on the first floor and is a light and airy space thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows. It's fitted with two built-in wardrobes and a large en suite bathroom.

Three bedrooms and a bathroom are found on the second floor and bedroom two also has access to its own private bathroom.

On the third floor you will find a further shower room and bedrooms five and six, although the latter is currently used as a home office.

Double bedroom with kid's bed and desk area in a 6-bed home for sale near Christchurch Park in Ipswich

Inside one of the property's six bedrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

Pink and white double bedroom with floor to ceiling windows in a 6-bed house for sale in Ipswich, Suffolk

Another of the bedrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

Double bedroom with garden views in a 6-bed 4-storey home for sale near Christchurch Park, Ipswich

The property makes use of floor-to-ceiling windows to bathe the rooms in lots of natural light - Credit: Fine & Country

Most Read

  1. 1 Four Suffolk schools announce closure due to Storm Eunice
  2. 2 Burton sign former £13.5m striker ahead of Ipswich visit
  3. 3 What times the strongest winds from Storm Eunice will hit Suffolk today
  1. 4 Storm Eunice wind speeds in Suffolk 'could match Great Storm of 1987'
  2. 5 'Danger to life' wind warning issued in Suffolk ahead of Storm Eunice
  3. 6 Storm Dudley batters Suffolk overnight as dozens of trees fall
  4. 7 Meet the sports therapist helping Ipswich Town players stay fit and firing 
  5. 8 First look: This Italian restaurant is opening soon in Suffolk
  6. 9 Storm Eunice: More than 100 school closures already announced in Suffolk
  7. 10 Singer Toyah Willcox visits Sudbury tearoom

Outside, the property enjoys a slightly larger than average garden which is mainly laid to lawn. It has raised flower beds and mature shrubbery around its borders, plus an outside tap and electrical sockets.

The house also benefits from solar panels, an integral garage, ample off-road parking and Control4 smart home features, which are accessible through an app.

For more information, contact Fine & Country.

PROPERTY FACTS
Park Road, Ipswich
Guide price: £1,100,000
Fine & Country, 01473 289700, www.fineandcountry.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Framsden pub

Planning

Appeal to turn village pub into residential property dismissed

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
EDP features review on the newly refurbished Boardwalk restaurant on Southwold Pier. Picture: Nick

Food and Drink

5 of the best Suffolk restaurants with a sea view

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Waves crash at the sea in Southwold amid high winds

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning in place for three days as Suffolk braces for two storms

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Joe and Karen

Sleep-deprived residents launch petition over 'midnight lorries'

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon