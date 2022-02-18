See inside this £1.1m home for sale near Christchurch Park in Ipswich
A six-bedroom home has come up for sale near Christchurch Park in Ipswich for £1.1m, with selling agents Fine & Country describing it as a "splendid opportunity to acquire a beautifully designed" home.
At its heart, number 5, Park Gate features a large open-plan living space, as well as a first-floor drawing room, home office, utility space, three bathrooms and a shower room.
The ground-floor kitchen space is modern and well-fitted and includes a fantastic range of integrated appliances, including two ovens, a microwave combi oven and a fridge, freezer and dishwasher. It also has a breakfast bar, boiling water tap and a built-in sound system, as well as access to the garden and decking through a set of bi-fold doors.
The living and dining areas both enjoy lovely views over the good-sized rear garden and the upstairs drawing room has the added benefit of a wooden balcony. This is otherwise a very cosy space and comes with wiring for a home cinema system and a multi-fuel burner. The shape and size of the space also lends itself to creating a charming reading nook.
The master bedroom is also located on the first floor and is a light and airy space thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows. It's fitted with two built-in wardrobes and a large en suite bathroom.
Three bedrooms and a bathroom are found on the second floor and bedroom two also has access to its own private bathroom.
On the third floor you will find a further shower room and bedrooms five and six, although the latter is currently used as a home office.
Outside, the property enjoys a slightly larger than average garden which is mainly laid to lawn. It has raised flower beds and mature shrubbery around its borders, plus an outside tap and electrical sockets.
The house also benefits from solar panels, an integral garage, ample off-road parking and Control4 smart home features, which are accessible through an app.
For more information, contact Fine & Country.
PROPERTY FACTS
Park Road, Ipswich
Guide price: £1,100,000
Fine & Country, 01473 289700, www.fineandcountry.com
