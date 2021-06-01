Published: 1:27 PM June 1, 2021

An apartment which is a stone’s throw from Christchurch Park in Ipswich is up for sale for offers over £300,000 with Fine & Country.

The property, on Park Road in the town, has a private entrance that leads to the kitchen/diner.

This area of the apartment was extended in 2018, using reclaimed Victorian bricks, and has a double-glazed oak door and two sash windows.

The bespoke, hand-made fitted kitchen includes a Miele oven and six-ring induction hob and NEFF extractor, butler sink with mixer and drinking water taps, Cimstone work surfaces, hand-made splashback tiles depicting the Bayeux Tapestry over the hob and sink, integrated LED lighting and stone flooring.

There are network and TV/satellite points, USB charging points, wi-fi access point and smart metering display.

The peninsula has hanging lights over it and space for a fridge and freezer underneath.

In the dining area, there is a wood-effect gas stove with remote control operation, hearth with antique Victorian tiles and recovered bricks, art deco wall lights, cornicing and Victorian ceiling rose.

There is access to the kitchen loft storage, which has insulation, power and light, and planning permission for a Velux window.

Upstairs, on the first floor is the sitting room, which boasts solid oak flooring, a Victorian tiled fireplace and hearth, cornicing and ceiling rose with chandelier and double-glazed sash window with hand-made wooden shutters.

As well as the more traditional features, this room offers a wall bracket for a TV, TV aerial/satellite/ethernet distribution hubs, network, TV/satellite and telephone points, USB charging points, intercom to communal front door and a door to the communal landing and staircase.

On the second floor, there is a bedroom, bathroom and a flexible landing area.

The bedroom features a built-in storage cupboard behind the bed head, which can be accessed at both sides.

Both the bedroom and the landing area, which could be used as a bedroom, office or snug, have solid oak flooring, double-glazed sash windows with hand-made wooden shutters, network and TV/satellite and USB charging points.

Outside the property, there is a sandstone-paved patio garden, with planters, trellis screening and mature climbing roses and shrubs.

The side passageway includes a shed, water tap, electricity point and lighting.

There’s off-road parking in an allocated space, and two visitors' parking spaces are available.

Contact Fine & Country for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS

Park Road, Ipswich

Offers over £300,000

Fine & Country, 01394 821064, www.fineandcountry.com