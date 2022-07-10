Gallery
See inside 'spacious' period house for sale in Suffolk
- Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect
A four-bedroom period house in a quiet village in east Suffolk has been listed for sale with a guide price of £495,000.
Church House, in the centre of Peasenhall, near Saxmundham, is being marketed by estate agent Clarke & Simpson.
The Grade II-listed property in Church Street faces St Michael’s Church and is described as being in a prominent position near the village's shops.
Clarke & Simpson described the home as "spacious", having been refurbished in both 2006 and 2016.
Peasenhall is a short drive from the A12 and is home to several independent businesses, including the famous Emmett's butchers' in The Street.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Street, Peasenhall
Guide price: £495,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
