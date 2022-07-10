News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside 'spacious' period house for sale in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:00 PM July 10, 2022
The home is for sale with Clarke & Simpson

A four-bedroom period house in a quiet village in east Suffolk has been listed for sale with a guide price of £495,000.

Church House, in the centre of Peasenhall, near Saxmundham, is being marketed by estate agent Clarke & Simpson.

Church House is a Grade II-listed property

The Grade II-listed property in Church Street faces St Michael’s Church and is described as being in a prominent position near the village's shops.

The east Suffolk home has been revamped in both 2006 and 2016

Clarke & Simpson described the home as "spacious", having been refurbished in both 2006 and 2016.

Inside one of the home's four bedrooms

Peasenhall is a short drive from the A12 and is home to several independent businesses, including the famous Emmett's butchers' in The Street.

The home can be found in Peasenhall, near Saxmundham in east Suffolk

PROPERTY FACTS
Church Street, Peasenhall
Guide price: £495,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
