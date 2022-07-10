See inside 'spacious' period house for sale in Suffolk

Gallery

The home is for sale with Clarke & Simpson - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

A four-bedroom period house in a quiet village in east Suffolk has been listed for sale with a guide price of £495,000.

Church House, in the centre of Peasenhall, near Saxmundham, is being marketed by estate agent Clarke & Simpson.

Church House is a Grade II-listed property - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The Grade II-listed property in Church Street faces St Michael’s Church and is described as being in a prominent position near the village's shops.

The east Suffolk home has been revamped in both 2006 and 2016 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Clarke & Simpson described the home as "spacious", having been refurbished in both 2006 and 2016.

Inside one of the home's four bedrooms - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Peasenhall is a short drive from the A12 and is home to several independent businesses, including the famous Emmett's butchers' in The Street.

The home can be found in Peasenhall, near Saxmundham in east Suffolk - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Street, Peasenhall

Guide price: £495,000

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200

www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

