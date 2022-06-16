News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic cottage for sale with its own bee garden and plunge pool

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:30 AM June 16, 2022
Pretty bright orange thatched cottage in Little Yeldham which is for sale for £650,000

Pickles Cottage near Sudbury is for sale at a guide price of £650,000 - Credit: Carter Jonas

A bright, colour-washed character cottage has come up for sale in Little Yeldham near Sudbury for the first time in over 50 years - complete with its very own plunge pool in the garden.

Pickles Cottage is Grade II listed and has been occupied by the same family since the 1880s. It has been owned since 1956 and is now for sale with Carter Jonas for £650,000.

The property was fully restored in 2000 and is packed with character features, including oak beams, inglenook fireplaces and vaulted ceilings as well as a medieval doorway. 

Quaint cottage-style kitchen at Pickles Cottage, Little Yeldham, which is for sale for £650,000

The kitchen is quaint with original floors and exposed beams on the ceiling - Credit: Carter Jonas

Living room with huge brick hearth in Pickles Cottage, Little Yeldham, which is for sale for £650,000

The living room features a huge brick hearth - Credit: Carter Jonas

Cottage-style kitchen with Aga and timber ceiling at Pickles Cottage, Little Yeldham, which is for sale for £650,000

Inside the cottage-style kitchen - Credit: Carter Jonas

The home is entered through the boot room which leads into a traditional cottage-style kitchen featuring a butler sink and oil-fired cooking range.

Next door there is a Victorian-style bathroom featuring a vaulted oak ceiling, herringbone brick floor and luxurious roll-top bath.

The large living space has double-sided inglenook fireplaces and reclaimed floorboards.

The property was originally two cottages and has a staircase at each end. Both lead upstairs to the first-floor where there are three double bedrooms, two of which have vaulted ceilings and the third which has a wattle and daub beamed ceiling.

Double bedroom with timber beams in Pickles Cottage, Little Yeldham, which is for sale for £650,000

There are three good-sized double bedrooms upstairs, all with interesting timber details - Credit: Carter Jonas

Garden with hammock and plunge pool outside Pickles Cottage, Little Yeldham, which is for sale for £650,000

The garden has a koi carp pond/plunge pool - Credit: Carter Jonas

Bee hive in a wildflower garden at the front of Pickles Cottage, Little Yeldham, which is for sale for £650,000

To the front of the property there is a meadow and bee garden - Credit: Carter Jonas

Outside, the south-facing garden overlooks the neighbouring countryside and includes a large koi carp pond with a waterfall and summer plunge pool as well as eucalyptus and cherry trees.

To the front there is a wildflower bee garden and large 40-year old monkey puzzle tree as well as parking for up to three cars.

For more information, contact Carter Jonas.

PROPERTY FACTS
Hall Green, Little Yeldham
Guide price: £650,000
Carter Jonas, 01787 8828810
www.carterjonas.co.uk

