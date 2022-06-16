Historic cottage for sale with its own bee garden and plunge pool
- Credit: Carter Jonas
A bright, colour-washed character cottage has come up for sale in Little Yeldham near Sudbury for the first time in over 50 years - complete with its very own plunge pool in the garden.
Pickles Cottage is Grade II listed and has been occupied by the same family since the 1880s. It has been owned since 1956 and is now for sale with Carter Jonas for £650,000.
The property was fully restored in 2000 and is packed with character features, including oak beams, inglenook fireplaces and vaulted ceilings as well as a medieval doorway.
The home is entered through the boot room which leads into a traditional cottage-style kitchen featuring a butler sink and oil-fired cooking range.
Next door there is a Victorian-style bathroom featuring a vaulted oak ceiling, herringbone brick floor and luxurious roll-top bath.
The large living space has double-sided inglenook fireplaces and reclaimed floorboards.
The property was originally two cottages and has a staircase at each end. Both lead upstairs to the first-floor where there are three double bedrooms, two of which have vaulted ceilings and the third which has a wattle and daub beamed ceiling.
Most Read
- 1 Greater Anglia will only run main line trains on strike days
- 2 Where to see iconic Hurricane planes fly over Suffolk this weekend
- 3 Much-loved Suffolk pub to reopen after seven years
- 4 Travellers pitch up at one of Ipswich's busiest parks
- 5 Person dies after being hit by train
- 6 First glimpse of new kit... as release date revealed
- 7 Man arrested after 24-year-old Suffolk woman killed in crash
- 8 Man, 39, dies after crashing car into lorry parked in layby on A14
- 9 A140 closed as hot weather makes road unsafe
- 10 Atay leaves Town for Premier League alongside another ex-Town coach
Outside, the south-facing garden overlooks the neighbouring countryside and includes a large koi carp pond with a waterfall and summer plunge pool as well as eucalyptus and cherry trees.
To the front there is a wildflower bee garden and large 40-year old monkey puzzle tree as well as parking for up to three cars.
For more information, contact Carter Jonas.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hall Green, Little Yeldham
Guide price: £650,000
Carter Jonas, 01787 8828810
www.carterjonas.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.