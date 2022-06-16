Historic cottage for sale with its own bee garden and plunge pool

Pickles Cottage near Sudbury is for sale at a guide price of £650,000 - Credit: Carter Jonas

A bright, colour-washed character cottage has come up for sale in Little Yeldham near Sudbury for the first time in over 50 years - complete with its very own plunge pool in the garden.

Pickles Cottage is Grade II listed and has been occupied by the same family since the 1880s. It has been owned since 1956 and is now for sale with Carter Jonas for £650,000.

The property was fully restored in 2000 and is packed with character features, including oak beams, inglenook fireplaces and vaulted ceilings as well as a medieval doorway.

The home is entered through the boot room which leads into a traditional cottage-style kitchen featuring a butler sink and oil-fired cooking range.

Next door there is a Victorian-style bathroom featuring a vaulted oak ceiling, herringbone brick floor and luxurious roll-top bath.

The large living space has double-sided inglenook fireplaces and reclaimed floorboards.

The property was originally two cottages and has a staircase at each end. Both lead upstairs to the first-floor where there are three double bedrooms, two of which have vaulted ceilings and the third which has a wattle and daub beamed ceiling.

Outside, the south-facing garden overlooks the neighbouring countryside and includes a large koi carp pond with a waterfall and summer plunge pool as well as eucalyptus and cherry trees.

To the front there is a wildflower bee garden and large 40-year old monkey puzzle tree as well as parking for up to three cars.

