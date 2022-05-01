See inside charming £895k home in sought after Suffolk village

See inside the charming Suffolk home on the market for £895,000 - Credit: Fenn Wright

Take a look around this attractive period house which is on the market for £895,000.

The five-bedroom home is located in the sought after Suffolk village Little Waldingfield, near the market town of Sudbury.

The property has been renovated and extended over the years with signs of its original period features to the front of the property.

The property has a large pond which is overlooked by a timber summer house - Credit: Fenn Wright

The front door is approached from a paved path which leads into a large dining hallway with open studwork and staircase to the first floor.

Opening off this is the large sitting room with a large open fireplace and access through to the library area.

The kitchen/dining room, which is located at the rear of the house, has a range of solid wood units and benefits from a large walk-in larder cupboard.

The living room of the Little Waldingfield property - Credit: Fenn Wright

There are also double glazed French doors which lead from the kitchen out onto the terrace.

All five bedrooms are located on the first floor of the home, which can be accessed via a staircase leading from the dining hallway.

In the most recent extension to the rear of the home, the master bedroom was added on, which benefits from an en suite shower room.

One of the five bedrooms inside the Little Waldingfield property - Credit: Fenn Wright

At the front of the house, there are three good-sized bedrooms with bedroom five overlooking the terrace at the rear and has a fitted wash hand basin.

Access to the five-bedroom property is gained via double gates.

There is also a large pond which is overlooked by a timber summer house with a decked area and is the perfect location for a peaceful evening drink.