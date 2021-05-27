£1.6m property with Tudor cottage and pool house for sale

Published: 6:00 AM May 27, 2021

The property is a Georgian-fronted farmhouse with a 16th century cottage inside and extensive grounds behind - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A seven-bedroom property containing a Tudor cottage and a luxury private pool house has come up for sale on the outskirts of Monks Eleigh at a guide price of £1.6m.



Selling agents Jackson-Stops describe the Grade II* listed home in Swingleton Green as a "most elegant and generously proportioned Georgian-fronted farmhouse". It adjoins a 16th century cottage, believed to have been home to a Tudor wool merchant, and comes with a range of outbuildings and land.

The house boasts a wonderful selection of period details, featuring fine fireplaces, high ceilings and exposed timbers in the cottage, including a fabulous exposed crown post – a type of impressive roof beam – in the vaulted bedroom.

The kitchen is well-fitted with base and wall units, worktops and a four-oven Aga - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The dining room on the ground floor features a large brick-built hearth and high ceilings - Credit: Jackson-Stops

One of the reception rooms at this £1.6m property for sale in Swingleton Green, near Monks Eleigh - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Other highlights include the drawing room, which is home to a bay window, painted panelled walls and an open fireplace, and the dining room which also features an inglenook fireplace set into a brick hearth arranged in a herringbone pattern.

The kitchen is particularly well-sized and includes an extensive range of base and wall units, made from solid wood, as well as granite work surfaces, a butler sink and a four-oven Aga.

It leads into the day room which is light and airy and fully glazed to the rear and side, offering lovely views over the gardens and grounds, as well as garden access through a set of double doors.

The 16th century, timber-framed cottage offers fantastic self-contained annexe-style accommodation and is accessed on the ground floor. It has a well-fitted kitchen area, plus sitting room, bathroom and bedroom over, and enjoys access to the cottage garden.

One of the vaulted bedrooms with extensive timber beams and large windows - Credit: Jackson-Stops

On the first floor the main landing leads to the master bedroom, which has twin front windows, built-in wardrobes and an en suite, which has a bay window with garden views.

An inner landing leads to a further bedroom and bathroom, with steps leading down into the cottage, which has a further shower room and another landing leading to a vaulted bedroom.

There is also another vaulted bedroom, which has windows to the front and side, an en suite shower room and, on the second floor, there are two further bedrooms plus an en suite cloakroom. There is also the option to convert a large storage area into a bath/shower room, subject to planning.

The pool house is particularly beautiful, with a fitted kitchen and reception area and changing rooms - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The outdoor heated swimming pool is surrounded by a paved terrace and lawn with a pink pool house opening out on to it - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The gardens contain a terrace and extensive lawns with a meadow behind - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Outside there is a carriage driveway at the front of the property and an area of grassland in the front of the barn. There is also a double garage and several other useful outbuildings, including a workshop and a timber framed barn extending to around 88' x 19'. Planning permission was previously obtained to convert one of the barns into a residential dwelling.

To the rear of the house there is a large terrace with steps leading down to a formal area of lawn, bordered by mature trees and shrubs.

Beyond this there is an enclosed swimming pool area, which includes a heated swimming pool and pool house with reception space, kitchen, shower room and cloak and changing rooms.

In total, the grounds extend to around 7.8 acres and also include formal gardens, a mature meadow and a large area of fen land which fronts the River Brett.

Contact Jackson-Stops for details.

