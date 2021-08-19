News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rural bungalow with idyllic field views up for sale after renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:30 AM August 19, 2021   
Pretty bungalow with brick and black timber cladding enclosed by fencing with a shingle garden

The Phoenix, Tunstall, is on the market at a guide price of £550,000

If you're looking to embrace life on one level then this detached bungalow in Tunstall, near Woodbridge, could be for you.

The three-bedroom property, known as The Phoenix, sits in around one third of an acre and is for sale with Fine & Country, with no onward chain, at a guide price of £550,000. 

Great care and attention to detail has been put into modernising and renovating the property, which has resulted in a thoughtful layout and comfortable, high-quality finish. 

Modern reception room with no furniture, bare white walls and oak flooring

The property has been recently renovated inside

Modern fitted kitchen with grey base and wall units, electric oven, wood floors and wooden countertops

Inside the modern fitted kitchen

Aerial view of modern shower room with walk-in cubicle, basin, toilet, towel rail and grey mosaic style floor

The shower room has been recently refitted

View through a ground-floor window overlooking the front of the property with field views beyond

The property enjoys field views over the Suffolk countryside

A new fitted kitchen, utility room and bathroom have recently been installed, along with a new heating system, internal and external doors and new flooring. It has also been tastefully decorated inside in neutral colours, allowing new owners the opportunity to put their mark on it.

Accommodation includes an entrance porch, hallway and large open-plan living space, which includes space for cooking, dining and relaxing and gives direct access out and on to the patio.

The kitchen itself is modern and includes a breakfast bar as well as a selection of integral appliances, including a dishwasher, fridge/freezer and electric oven with grill and ceramic hob. 

Double garage with black timber cladding and workshop set behind a tarmac driveway

The property comes with a double garage and workshop

Large landscaped gardens, tarmac driveway and field views across Suffolk countryside

The bungalow sits in a good-sized plot and has lovely field views

Aerial view of bungalow with large driveway, separate garage surrounded by flat Suffolk countryside

The bungalow enjoys an idyllic location, surrounded by field views

Brick and black timber L-shaped bungalow with detached double garage beside it off a hardstanding driveway

The bungalow comes with a detached double garage and ample off-road parking

The three bedrooms are served by a family bathroom with a shower bath and there is also a separate shower room. A useful utility room also provides additional storage space, as well as space and plumbing for a washing machine and condensing dryer.

Outside, there is a double garage and workshop and the front garden has been landscaped and enclosed by post and rail fencing. 

The main garden is to the side of the property and predominantly laid to lawn, with well-stocked borders and fruit trees including apple, pear, plum and greengage.

Contact Fine & Country for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Woodbridge Road, Tunstall
Guide price: £550,000
Fine & Country, 01394 446007, www.fineandcountry.com

