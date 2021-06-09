Victorian cottage for sale for £450,000 after restoration
- Credit: David Burr
A recently restored semi-detached cottage has come up for sale in the Suffolk village of Newton.
The Victorian-era property is Grade II listed and for sale with David Burr at a guide price of £450,000. It is believed to have once been part of a bigger farmhouse, which was converted into two cottage in the 1960s.
Since then it has been further modernised and the current owners have lovingly restored the three-bedroom property to create a charming family home, with living accommodation extending to around 1,535 sq ft. It offers beautiful period features, including oak flooring and doors, timber-framed casement windows and shutters and impressive nine-foot ceiling heights.
The property has been extended to create a single-storey dining room and the large kitchen/breakfast room has been completed in a cottage-style, with wooden-fronted units, work surfaces and exposed beams and studwork. It also has an oak-topped central island, which is fitted with a ceramic sink and doubles as a breakfast bar, and a three-door electric rangemaster with five-ring hob is also included.
Set off the kitchen is a snug, living room with a Victorian fireplace, and a downstairs cloakroom and on the first floor you will find two bedrooms and a family bathroom. Part of the loft has been converted into a third bedroom.
The property has a shingle area providing off-street parking for up to four vehicles and a large lawned garden at the rear. There is also a terrace, hedging and an outbuilding which could be converted into a home office or studio, subject to the necessary permissions.
Contact David Burr for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Newton, Sudbury
Guide price: £450,000
David Burr, 01206 916079, www.davidburr.co.uk
