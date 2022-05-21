Historic former pub with permission to convert into homes set for auction
- Credit: Auction House
A former pub in west Suffolk which has planning permission to be converted into a house and flats is set to go under the hammer at auction.
The White Horse Inn, in Risby, near Bury St Edmunds, is a Grade II listed property that received the go-ahead to be converted into homes in 2018.
Work has already started to convert the site into one house and three flats.
The 18th century coaching inn has been closed for a number of years, according to the Suffolk branch of CAMRA.
It has a guide price of between £280,000 and £320,000 and will be auctioned with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, June 15.
Auction House described the pub as a "rare opportunity to purchase a unique historic building with a part implemented consent on the outskirts of a popular and growing market town".