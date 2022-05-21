News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic former pub with permission to convert into homes set for auction

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:49 PM May 21, 2022
The White Horse Inn near Bury St Edmunds is set to be sold at auction

The White Horse Inn near Bury St Edmunds is set to be sold at auction - Credit: Auction House

A former pub in west Suffolk which has planning permission to be converted into a house and flats is set to go under the hammer at auction.

The White Horse Inn, in Risby, near Bury St Edmunds, is a Grade II listed property that received the go-ahead to be converted into homes in 2018.

The Suffolk branch of CAMRA said the pub has been shut for a number of years

The Suffolk branch of CAMRA said the pub has been shut for a number of years - Credit: Auction House

Work has already started to convert the site into one house and three flats.

Inside the former 18th century coaching inn

Inside the former 18th century coaching inn - Credit: Auction House

The 18th century coaching inn has been closed for a number of years, according to the Suffolk branch of CAMRA.

West Suffolk Council has given a revamp of the pub the green light

West Suffolk Council has given a revamp of the pub the green light - Credit: Auction House

It has a guide price of between £280,000 and £320,000 and will be auctioned with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, June 15.

It is set to be sold with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, June 15

It is set to be sold with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, June 15 - Credit: Auction House

Auction House described the pub as a "rare opportunity to purchase a unique historic building with a part implemented consent on the outskirts of a popular and growing market town".

Pubs
Bury St Edmunds News

