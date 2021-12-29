'Stunning' home overlooking famous Suffolk beauty spot hits the market for £1.4m

River House is just steps away from the Kersey Splash, which runs through the centre of the village - Credit: Winkworth

A 16th Century brick barn just steps away from the famous Kersey Splash - one of Suffolk's well-known beauty spots - has been listed for sale for £1.4million.

River House, a Grade II*-listed building, is believed to date back to 1490 and has been expanded over the centuries.

The home features a walled-out courtyard garden - Credit: Winkworth

It can be found in Church Hill in Kersey near the Splash, a ford from the River Brett that is one of Suffolk's well-known landmarks.

The home could be yours for £1.4million - Credit: Winkworth

River House is being marketed by Winkworth, which has described the property as a "stunning" four-bedroom home that provides views of the surrounding countryside.

River House is a short drive from Hadleigh - Credit: Winkworth

The home features a walled-out courtyard garden, a 21-foot kitchen area and its own private driveway.

Some of the rooms at River House will require renovation - Credit: Winkworth

Winkworth said some of the rooms will require "major renovation", but added the property has the potential to be "a very fine house".