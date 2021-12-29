News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Stunning' home overlooking famous Suffolk beauty spot hits the market for £1.4m

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:00 AM December 29, 2021
River House is just steps away from the Kersey Splash, which runs through the centre of the village

River House is just steps away from the Kersey Splash, which runs through the centre of the village - Credit: Winkworth

A 16th Century brick barn just steps away from the famous Kersey Splash - one of Suffolk's well-known beauty spots - has been listed for sale for £1.4million.

River House, a Grade II*-listed building, is believed to date back to 1490 and has been expanded over the centuries.

The home features a walled-out courtyard garden

The home features a walled-out courtyard garden - Credit: Winkworth

It can be found in Church Hill in Kersey near the Splash, a ford from the River Brett that is one of Suffolk's well-known landmarks.

The home could be yours for £1.4million

The home could be yours for £1.4million - Credit: Winkworth

River House is being marketed by Winkworth, which has described the property as a "stunning" four-bedroom home that provides views of the surrounding countryside.

River House is a short drive from Hadleigh

River House is a short drive from Hadleigh - Credit: Winkworth

The home features a walled-out courtyard garden, a 21-foot kitchen area and its own private driveway.

Some of the rooms at River House will require renovation

Some of the rooms at River House will require renovation - Credit: Winkworth

Winkworth said some of the rooms will require "major renovation", but added the property has the potential to be "a very fine house".

