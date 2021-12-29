'Stunning' home overlooking famous Suffolk beauty spot hits the market for £1.4m
- Credit: Winkworth
A 16th Century brick barn just steps away from the famous Kersey Splash - one of Suffolk's well-known beauty spots - has been listed for sale for £1.4million.
River House, a Grade II*-listed building, is believed to date back to 1490 and has been expanded over the centuries.
It can be found in Church Hill in Kersey near the Splash, a ford from the River Brett that is one of Suffolk's well-known landmarks.
River House is being marketed by Winkworth, which has described the property as a "stunning" four-bedroom home that provides views of the surrounding countryside.
The home features a walled-out courtyard garden, a 21-foot kitchen area and its own private driveway.
Winkworth said some of the rooms will require "major renovation", but added the property has the potential to be "a very fine house".
