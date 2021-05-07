'Masterpiece' modernist home with panoramic sea views for sale for £850,000
- Credit: Savills
A Grade II listed house designed by famous architect Oliver Hill has come on to the market, in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, at a guide price of £850,000.
Selling agents Savills describe the property as an "inspiring architectural masterpiece" and say that it is probably the most notable house built for the renowned Frinton Park Estate, a development of around 400 modernist houses – including 12 by Hill himself – built during the interwar period.
The estate was originally intended to be much bigger: 200 acres of land had been bought to build over 1,000 houses, as well as a town hall, college, churches, shopping area and a hotel.
Unfortunately, the development faltered part-way through, but a number of the houses, in their iconic modernist style, still remain.
The Round House – as this one is aptly known, due to its striking circular design – was the show home for the estate and included a mosaic plan of the development, designed by Clifford Ellis. This has now been preserved and still retains pride of place in the home, which has since been renovated.
The property features smooth curving walls and full-height glazing to many of the rooms, taking full advantage of its wonderful seaside setting.
"The Round House is one of the most remarkable houses I have been fortunate enough to visit," says property agent Karl Manning. "The design was truly ahead of its time and the views are something to behold."
The sitting room is positioned to the front of the house, along with the kitchen, dining room, reception room, study and shower room, which can all be found on the ground floor.
There are three bedrooms upstairs, including an en suite to the master, and a separate family shower room.
Outside, the property features ample entertaining space, with the provision for an outside kitchen, while a fixed ladder to the rear of the building leads to a circular roof, offering breathtaking views.
There is also a moat at the front of the property, with bridges reaching across to the front veranda.
Contact Savills for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cliff Way, Frinton-on-Sea
Guide price: £850,000
Savills, 01245 293233, www.savills.com