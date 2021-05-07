News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Masterpiece' modernist home with panoramic sea views for sale for £850,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:45 PM May 7, 2021   
Circular modernist white home with floor-to-ceiling windows under bright blue sky

The Round House, part of the Frinton Park Estate, is on the market at a guide price of £850,000 - Credit: Savills

A Grade II listed house designed by famous architect Oliver Hill has come on to the market, in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, at a guide price of £850,000.

Selling agents Savills describe the property as an "inspiring architectural masterpiece" and say that it is probably the most notable house built for the renowned Frinton Park Estate, a development of around 400 modernist houses – including 12 by Hill himself – built during the interwar period.

The estate was originally intended to be much bigger: 200 acres of land had been bought to build over 1,000 houses, as well as a town hall, college, churches, shopping area and a hotel.

Bright light filled living space painted white with curved walls and open plan living with sofa and table

The Round House was designed by famous architect Oliver Hill - Credit: Savills

Floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sea with views of a contemporary moat outside white furniture

The Round House, Frinton-on-Sea, offers breathtaking views and features a mosaic showing the rest of the development, as designed in the 1930s - Credit: Savills

Two chairs overlooking panoramic view of the sea through floor-to-ceiling floored windows

The property offers lovely views thanks to its unique design and floor-to-ceiling glazed windows - Credit: Savills

Unfortunately, the development faltered part-way through, but a number of the houses, in their iconic modernist style, still remain.

The Round House – as this one is aptly known, due to its striking circular design – was the show home for the estate and included a mosaic plan of the development, designed by Clifford Ellis. This has now been preserved and still retains pride of place in the home, which has since been renovated.

The property features smooth curving walls and full-height glazing to many of the rooms, taking full advantage of its wonderful seaside setting.

Bright light-filled living space with pale pink Smeg fridge, statement pillar and modern appliances

The contemporary kitchen, with retro-style appliances, leads into an open-plan living area - Credit: Savills

White modern bathroom, partly tiled, with a free-standing slipper bath and twin wash basins

The property is home to three bath/shower rooms, as well as three reception spaces and three bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Circular double bed in a curved bedroom with long panoramic windows

One of three bedrooms at the property - Credit: Savills

"The Round House is one of the most remarkable houses I have been fortunate enough to visit," says property agent Karl Manning. "The design was truly ahead of its time and the views are something to behold."

The sitting room is positioned to the front of the house, along with the kitchen, dining room, reception room, study and shower room, which can all be found on the ground floor.

There are three bedrooms upstairs, including an en suite to the master, and a separate family shower room.

Circular white home with white pavement outside and bridges with chrome banisters over a moat

Outside, the property is partially moated with bridges crossing it and leading to a veranda - Credit: Savills

Circular Art Deco style house with modern moat outside and bridges leading to a veranda

The Round House is an icon of modernist and Art Deco style - Credit: Savills

Outside, the property features ample entertaining space, with the provision for an outside kitchen, while a fixed ladder to the rear of the building leads to a circular roof, offering breathtaking views.

There is also a moat at the front of the property, with bridges reaching across to the front veranda.

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Cliff Way, Frinton-on-Sea
Guide price: £850,000
Savills, 01245 293233, www.savills.com

Essex
Suffolk

