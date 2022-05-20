Opinion: New homes are often the greener choice

Promotion

Often when buyers look at a new home they come armed with a wish list – a few ‘must have’ features that can make all the difference.



From a south facing garden and plenty of outside space through to the quality of nearby schools and the proximity of local shops – the choice differs depending on personal circumstances.



But one feature that is becoming increasingly common among the people we’re speaking to is a need for their new home to meet the highest standards of energy efficiency.

In our April survey of buyers and sellers of prime property, one third of respondents told us that Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings had become more important in their decision-making over the past year.



It would be easy to think that the eco credentials of a home would be more important to younger, more environmentally aware households. However, the reality is that the issue is just as important to people in their 60s as those in their 30s.



Rising energy prices, the climate change crisis and the steps to decarbonise our energy system as outlined in the recent Queen’s Speech will bring the environmental performance of our homes into even sharper focus in the months and years ahead. The UK Government is also encouraging homeowners to ensure all heating appliances are low carbon from 2035.

Of course, older properties can be retro fitted to be made more energy efficient – and the technology for doing so has come on leaps and bounds.

From improving insulation, upgrading windows and reducing gaps and drafts, through to replacing outdated heating systems, using low energy LED lightbulbs and buying new energy efficient appliances – these are all valuable and important steps. But sometimes this can be expensive and in listed properties it may prove a particular challenge.



With a new build property much of the work is already done for you.

Whether it’s modern double glazing filled with argon gas, quality insulation in the roof and walls, zone controlled central heating or installing sophisticated water drainage systems – there’s plenty of examples of how innovative design and modern materials are being used to reduce carbon footprints and help buyers save money on their bills.

One of the most significant changes has been the performance of both air and ground source heat pumps. The technology has improved a lot in recent years and they are now a great way to efficiently heat your home, particularly when used to run low-temperature distribution setups such as underfloor heating. By 2025 all new homes will be banned from installing gas and oil boilers and will instead by heated by low carbon alternatives.



Energy efficiency is now a serious consideration for environmentally savvy buyers. There’s a clear desire for more sustainable living and a new home can be a good choice for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint.



