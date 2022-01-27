Take a look at the new homes coming to Ashfield Park in Elmswell

Promotion

Nestled in the heart of the Suffolk countryside, Ashfield Park in Elmswell, near Bury St Edmunds, promises comfortable and contemporary living of the highest standard.



Agents say that interest in the development has been high and several properties have already been reserved off plan.



Four new homes have also recently been launched to market – all in time for a special open weekend being held this Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

The stylish development is being built by experienced regional housebuilder Matthew Homes Ltd, and the first homeowners are expected to be moved in by early spring.



On sale through the new homes team at Savills Suffolk, the scheme is a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties, and prices range from £270,000 to £605,000.



Help to Buy support is also available for certain homes, assisting first-time buyers who are looking to get their foot on the housing ladder.

Christine Cope, sales manager with Matthew Homes Ltd, said: “We pride ourselves on designing and building homes of the highest quality – and we’re currently seeing that come to fruition at Ashfield Park.



“It’s a very exciting stage of the development, and it’s great to be on site watching everything take shape. There’s now a real sense of how the properties will look and feel.



“From first-time buyers, couples, families and downsizers alike, I’d encourage anyone who would like to find out more to come along and see for themselves this weekend.”

All the homes at Ashfield Park will benefit from contemporary finishes, fixtures and fittings – including well-equipped Lemongrass kitchens with integrated appliances.



Other features of note include spacious living, dining and family areas, good-sized bedrooms and stylish family bathrooms. Fitted wardrobes are included in some bedrooms, while the three, four and five-bedroom properties have an ensuite bathroom to the main bedroom.



As well as a chance to take a look at the development and tour the show home, the open weekend is also an opportunity for people unfamiliar with Elmswell to explore the local area.



“The history of the village can be traced as far back as the Romans, while there are also Royal connections with Henry VI spending time in Elmswell during 1433 – particularly enjoying the hunting around the surrounding countryside,” Christine continued.



“Today the village retains a strong sense of identity and community spirit – highly desirable and full of character, with a range of amenities including a local store, post office, pharmacy, butchers, library and community centre. It is also well connected to other towns and villages – with the likes of Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge and Ipswich not too far away – while it also has its very own train station with services to London via nearby Stowmarket.”

Max Turner, who leads the new homes team at Savills Suffolk, said they were expecting plenty of interest in the open weekend, with the local property market remaining incredibly busy.



“Since we returned from the Christmas break the pace shows no sign of slowing,” he said. “The market has been exceptional, and demand for sensibly priced, high-specification homes with plenty of space both inside and out remains strong – particularly those like Ashfield Park which are well located and within easy reach of lots of amenities and the countryside.”

For more details on the homes at Ashfield Park in Elmswell – or to register for the open weekend – contact the team by email at ashfieldpark@savills.com or by phone on 01359 256150.

About Matthew Homes Ltd

Established in 1976, Matthew Homes Ltd is a regional housebuilder that has been building quality homes for over 40 years.

The company prides itself on designing properties that complement the tradition and character of each of its bespoke sites. Their experience ranges from one-bedroom flats ideally suited for first-time buyers, through to five-bedroom generously proportioned houses for the more established family.