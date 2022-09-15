Cost of living: Can new homes offer significant savings?

Promotion

Max Turner, who leads the new homes team at Savills in Ipswich, says buyers are becoming increasingly aware of the savings from living in a more energy-efficient property - Credit: Savills/Getty Images

The cost of living crisis has brought into sharp focus how much money households are spending on running their homes.

As a result, buyers are becoming increasingly aware of the savings from living in a more energy-efficient property.

Some 68% of respondents to a recent Savills survey said Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings were important when deciding to purchase a home, with over a third of buyers stating they now placed more importance on EPC ratings than when compared to a year ago.

Some 68% of respondents to a recent Savills survey said Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings were important when deciding to purchase a home - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New build stock is typically more energy efficient than second hand stock, owing to tightening sustainability standards. Between 2018-2020, the majority of new builds sold achieved a ‘B’ on their EPCs, compared to a ‘D’ for a second hand detached, semi-detached or terraced property, and ‘C’ for a second hand flat.

New analysis from Savills in light of the recently announced energy price cap – which comes into effect from October – calculates an average annual saving of 55% (equivalent to £1,776) on projected ‘core’ energy costs (lighting, heating and hot water) when purchasing a new build detached home compared to second hand.

For semi-detached and terraced properties the savings are 59% and 58% respectively (the equivalent of £1,602 and £1,534 a year), while for a flat it sits at 37% (£525).

Max Turner leads the new homes team at Savills Suffolk. - Credit: Richard Marsham

These figures don’t take into account appliance use – such as washing machines, TVs and cookers – so the bills will likely be higher and vary according to household. However it demonstrates just how healthy the savings can be.

The difficulty and expense associated with updating older stock also makes new build a desirable choice for buyers looking to reduce their energy bills. New build is potentially more adaptable to ‘green’ technologies – such as replacing gas boilers with low carbon alternatives or having housebuilders install electric car charging points on all new developments.

A growing number of mainstream lenders are also starting to offer ‘green mortgages’, which provide preferential interest rates or cashback to energy-efficient homeowners, providing further potential savings.

Suffolk has a range of new housing schemes with strong energy efficiency ratings, including The Lilacs in Trimley St Martin near Felixstowe - Credit: Savills

Here in Suffolk we have a range of new schemes with strong energy efficiency ratings. Our developments at The Lilacs in Trimley St Martin near Felixstowe, Ashfield Park in Elmswell near Bury St Edmunds and Laureate Fields in Old Felixstowe all have an EPC of B.

Energy efficiency will likely move up buyers’ list of ‘must haves’ as we head into the autumn and new year. New homes are well positioned to meet people’s needs and it will be up to developers to ensure that continues.

