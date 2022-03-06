See inside 'charming' £800K Dunwich home with striking countryside views

The Ferns in Dunwich near Saxmundham is currently on the market for £800,000 as is a short walk away from the coast - Credit: Peter Lambert

A "charming" four-bedroom property with stunning views of the countryside in Dunwich has come on the market with an £800,000 price tag.

Set in an area of outstanding natural beauty, the home is just a short walk from the beach.

The front door of the property leads to the dining hall, with exposed beams, pamment tile flooring and a double oven AGA

Doors from the dining hall lead to the kitchen, shower room and sitting room.

The estate agent described the kitchen as a well-designed space with an integrated pantry, cupboard, an induction hob and oven.

The sitting room, the listing states, benefits from a wood-burning stove with a large oak bressummer beam. Doors from the sitting lead to the double aspect study, which also has a wood-burning stove.

Stairs lead from the ground floor to a lower ground floor cellar.

All four bedrooms and the family bathroom of the property, which is being sold through estate agents Savills, are on the first floor.

The master bedroom has its own en-suite.

Outside, the property has an attractive walled garden with mature trees and shrub borders.

Also outside the property is an outbuilding that could provide either useful storage space or a detached study/home office.

Property agent Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills Suffolk, said: “The Ferns is completely charming. With many lovely receptions, I can easily imagine relaxing by one of the three wood-burning stoves or entertaining friends.

"It is a superb and very pretty house with wonderful, mature gardens and stunning views over the countryside.”

