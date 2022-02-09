News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Superb' Saxmundham home with its own annexe hits the market for £750k

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:04 PM February 9, 2022
Holly Lodge can be found in High Street, Saxmundham

Holly Lodge can be found in High Street, Saxmundham - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

A five-bedroom Saxmundham home hidden away in the town centre has been listed for sale for £750,000.

Holly Lodge, a Grade II-listed townhouse, dates back to the Georgian era and has its own independent annexe.

The east Suffolk home features its own annexe

The east Suffolk home features its own annexe - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

It is being marketed by Framlingham-based estate agent Clarke & Simpson, which described the property as having "a surprisingly high level of privacy for a town centre house".

The home is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson of Framlingham

The home is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson of Framlingham - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Holly Lodge can be found in High Street and backs onto the Waitrose supermarket, with the Tesco store in Church Street a short walk away.

The Saxmundham home could be yours for £750,000

The home could be yours for £750,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Clarke & Simpson said the home is in a "superb, hidden location" with plenty of parking space and a sizeable garden.

Holly Lodge dates back to the Georgian era

Holly Lodge dates back to the Georgian era - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

