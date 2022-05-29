News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside 'stylish' barn conversion with holiday cottage and heated pool

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:00 PM May 29, 2022
See inside this stunning Saxmundham property on the market for £925,000

See inside this stunning Saxmundham property on the market for £925,000 - Credit: Savills

Take a look around this "stunning" granary barn conversion with its own heated swimming pool near Saxmundham on the market for £925,000. 

The three-bedroom home has been recently converted and has been finished in a contemporary design with light-filled accommodation. 

On the ground floor of the home, which is set on just under an acre of land, is the open plan kitchen/breakfast room which benefits with large sliding doors to the garden. 

Inside the property near Saxmundham

Inside the property near Saxmundham - Credit: Savills

The stunning swimming pool complex outside the property

The stunning swimming pool complex outside the property - Credit: Savills

Inside the kitchen there is a range of wall-mounted and base kitchen units with numerous appliances twin ovens, dishwasher, fridge and freezer.

The island has a breakfast bar and also benefits from a Quooker boiling tap.

One of the three reception rooms is currently being used a study by the current owners and has a built-in work desk with a door to the outside terrace. 

The stylish sitting area with large wood burner

The stylish sitting area with large wood burner - Credit: Savills

The open plan kitchen/breakfast room

The open plan kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Savills

The large sitting room benefits from a wood burner. 

All three bedrooms of the Saxmundham property, which is being marketed by property agents Savills, are on the first floor. 

The principal bedroom has its own balcony overlooking the gardens and woodlands. 

The principal bedroom benefits from its own balcony with stunning views of the swimming pool and garden

The principal bedroom benefits from its own balcony with stunning views of the swimming pool and garden - Credit: Savills

The en-suite bathroom to the principal bedroom 

The en-suite bathroom to the principal bedroom - Credit: Savills

The principal bedroom and the second bedroom also benefit from their own en-suites. 

There is a holiday cottage is located at the end of the driveway and compromises a large open room on the ground floor with engineered oak flooring, corner units and a snug area with a wood burner. 

A staircase leads to a double bedroom with stand alone bath and en-suite shower room.  

The garden has a very modern feel 

The garden has a very modern feel - Credit: Savills

The heated swimming pool

The heated swimming pool - Credit: Savills

The drive leads past the neighbouring farmhouse and to a parking area to the side of the cottage and to the double car port.

Tom Ordord, property agent at Savills said: "I love the stylish interiors at Honey Pot Lodge - contemporary at its very best.

"The gardens are also stunning with a great pool and a lovely wooded gardens."

The holiday cottage at the end of the driveway 

The holiday cottage at the end of the driveway - Credit: Savills

The double car port outside the property

The double car port outside the property - Credit: Savills

The Benhall three-bedroom property

The Benhall three-bedroom property - Credit: Savills


