See inside 'stylish' barn conversion with holiday cottage and heated pool
- Credit: Savills
Take a look around this "stunning" granary barn conversion with its own heated swimming pool near Saxmundham on the market for £925,000.
The three-bedroom home has been recently converted and has been finished in a contemporary design with light-filled accommodation.
On the ground floor of the home, which is set on just under an acre of land, is the open plan kitchen/breakfast room which benefits with large sliding doors to the garden.
Inside the kitchen there is a range of wall-mounted and base kitchen units with numerous appliances twin ovens, dishwasher, fridge and freezer.
The island has a breakfast bar and also benefits from a Quooker boiling tap.
One of the three reception rooms is currently being used a study by the current owners and has a built-in work desk with a door to the outside terrace.
The large sitting room benefits from a wood burner.
All three bedrooms of the Saxmundham property, which is being marketed by property agents Savills, are on the first floor.
The principal bedroom has its own balcony overlooking the gardens and woodlands.
The principal bedroom and the second bedroom also benefit from their own en-suites.
There is a holiday cottage is located at the end of the driveway and compromises a large open room on the ground floor with engineered oak flooring, corner units and a snug area with a wood burner.
A staircase leads to a double bedroom with stand alone bath and en-suite shower room.
The drive leads past the neighbouring farmhouse and to a parking area to the side of the cottage and to the double car port.
Tom Ordord, property agent at Savills said: "I love the stylish interiors at Honey Pot Lodge - contemporary at its very best.
"The gardens are also stunning with a great pool and a lovely wooded gardens."
