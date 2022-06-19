News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

See inside 'magnificent' five-bedroom east Suffolk home for sale at £2m

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:40 AM June 19, 2022
The Saxtead home is for sale with Clarke & Simpson

The Saxtead home is for sale with Clarke & Simpson - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

A five-bedroom east Suffolk home with its own tennis court and pond has been listed for sale for £2million.

A tennis court and pond are included in the Saxtead home

A tennis court and pond are included in the Saxtead home - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The Manor Farm House, in Saxtead near Framlingham, has been described by estate agent Clarke & Simpson as a "magnificent" home.

The east Suffolk home has a price tag of £2m

The east Suffolk home has a price tag of £2m - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

It is set in almost eight acres of land and has good links to the A12 and A140.

The home is close to Framlingham

The home is close to Framlingham - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Clarke & Simpson added: "The Manor Farm is a superb property offering an array of substantial living accommodation and buildings.

The property has five bedrooms and is set in almost eight acres of land

The property has five bedrooms and is set in almost eight acres of land - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Inside The Manor Farm House

Inside The Manor Farm House - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

"The main house itself is Grade II listed and of timber frame construction with rendered elevations under a tiled roof. It offers period features throughout along with spacious rooms."

Framlingham News

Don't Miss

The Magpie sign overhanging the A140 at Little Stonham was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday

Suffolk Live News

A140 closed as hot weather makes road unsafe

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Bailey Clements applauds fans after the 0-0 draw against Oxford United.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ex-Town boss Cook closing in on move for former Ipswich defender

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Land to the south of Ipswich Road.

Housing News

Plans for 127 homes in Suffolk village withdrawn

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
The Swan at Worlingworth has been taken over by husband and wife Tom and Emma Royall PICTURE: CHARL

Pubs

Much-loved Suffolk pub to reopen after seven years

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon