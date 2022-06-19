See inside 'magnificent' five-bedroom east Suffolk home for sale at £2m

Gallery

A five-bedroom east Suffolk home with its own tennis court and pond has been listed for sale for £2million.

The Manor Farm House, in Saxtead near Framlingham, has been described by estate agent Clarke & Simpson as a "magnificent" home.

It is set in almost eight acres of land and has good links to the A12 and A140.

Clarke & Simpson added: "The Manor Farm is a superb property offering an array of substantial living accommodation and buildings.

"The main house itself is Grade II listed and of timber frame construction with rendered elevations under a tiled roof. It offers period features throughout along with spacious rooms."