See inside 'magnificent' five-bedroom east Suffolk home for sale at £2m
Published: 9:40 AM June 19, 2022
- Credit: Clarke & Simpson
A five-bedroom east Suffolk home with its own tennis court and pond has been listed for sale for £2million.
The Manor Farm House, in Saxtead near Framlingham, has been described by estate agent Clarke & Simpson as a "magnificent" home.
It is set in almost eight acres of land and has good links to the A12 and A140.
Clarke & Simpson added: "The Manor Farm is a superb property offering an array of substantial living accommodation and buildings.
"The main house itself is Grade II listed and of timber frame construction with rendered elevations under a tiled roof. It offers period features throughout along with spacious rooms."