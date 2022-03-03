£1.4m home designed by famous British architect is for sale

A huge country residence designed by an esteemed British architect has come up for sale in Suffolk for £1.4m.

Second Pits off Highlands Road in Monks Eleigh dates back to 1959 and was originally designed by Sir Philip Dowson.

Originally from South Africa, he moved to England and attended Gresham's in Holt, Norfolk, as well as Oxford University and later became a founding partner of the world-leading architecture firm, Arup Associates.

He contributed to a number of major projects including those at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge and in Suffolk, he was responsible for the iconic Snape Maltings complex.

The current owners of Second Pits have embarked on an extensive programme of renovation to bring the property up to modern standards while still honouring Dowson's original vision.

This has included replumbing and rewiring and ensuring that it conforms to high standards of energy efficiency.

Inside, the layout is divided into two wings. The east is constructed from a striking A-frame structure featuring a newly tiled roof which extends right down to the ground-level and houses a large high-spec kitchen/breakfast room and drawing room.

The space features 19ft vaulted ceilings and a wall of glass, as well as bi-fold doors which overlook the gardens and an ornamental pond.

The A-frame structure is connected to the west wing by a glass link, which offers beautiful views over the surrounding countryside, and a hand-crafted oak staircase which leads upstairs.

There is also a sitting/dining space and one downstairs bedroom, which has its own en suite.

Four further bedrooms are located upstairs, and the master suite also contains a dressing room and an en suite shower room.

The property is nestled in over two and a half acres of land situated on the south side of the Brett Valley.

The building itself is encircled by a beautiful wraparound terrace and the grounds include a fenced paddock, which is ideal for equestrian use, as well as a double cart lodge, extensive parking and various outbuildings. There is also the potential to create a self-contained annexe.

Within the grounds there is also a stone sculpture, known as 'The Family'. Although its origins are somewhat a mystery, it is an interesting talking point and would also form part of the sale.

PROPERTY FACTS

Highlands Road, Monks Eleigh

Guide price: £1,400,000

David Burr, 01787 883144, www.davidburr.co.uk

