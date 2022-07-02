See inside 'superb' Victorian home in Suffolk village with £1.45m price tag
- Credit: Chapman Stickels
Take a look inside this Victorian home in the heart of a Suffolk village which has gone on the market with a £1.45m price tag.
Ashley House can be found in Boxford, between Hadleigh and Sudbury, and is a former bus depot, with the heavy automatic gates that remain at the property as one of the last remaining callbacks to its past.
The home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three spacious sitting rooms, with all of the rooms having lofty ceilings thanks to the Victorian architecture.
The recently extended kitchen/living/breakfast room is the focal point of the home.
It features an "impressive" ‘Neptune’ kitchen with a four oven ‘Aga’, extensive marble worktops, free standing fridge/freezer with drinks chiller, glass fronted cupboards and numerous drawers.
The drawing room runs the full depth of the home with casement doors out to the terrace and also holds a marble fireplace as well as a range of built-in bookshelves and cupboards.
Upstairs, there is a principal suite with a dressing room and luxury bathroom.
A guest suite and a further double bedroom can also be found, as well as an upstairs sitting room complete with an inset wood burner.
The second floor of Ashley House includes another double bedroom which has its own adjoining shower room.
The garden is enclosed mainly by mellow red brick walls with an area of lawn, terraces, herbaceous borders and several established trees and shrubs.
At the rear of the garden, there is also a garage/workshop which has an upstairs games room and studio.
Ashley House is listed for sale by Chapman Stickels and can be found on the property agent's website.