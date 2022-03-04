Take a look inside Suffolk's highest-rated Airbnb set on 30-acre farm
- Credit: Airbnb
This converted barn built in the curtilage of a 17th century thatched farmhouse is the top-rated Suffolk property available on Airbnb.
Stable End is set on a 30-acre arable farm on the edge of the Suffolk village of Walsham le Willows, conveniently placed to explore both Suffolk and south Norfolk, with easy access to country walks.
The property has plenty of character with a high-vaulted ceiling in the living room and exposed beams throughout.
Sleeping up to five in three bedrooms, the house comes equipped with a wood burner in the living room, and an included basket of firewood.
The kitchen is fully equipped with a washing machine, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, double oven and microwave.
The property has an enclosed courtyard garden with outdoor furniture. In addition to this, there is also seating in the adjacent paddock.
Visitors should feel free to explore the pond and wood on the farm, where they may meet all kinds of different birds – perhaps even the resident goose.
Most Read
- 1 Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash outside Ipswich
- 2 Plans for 44 homes in Suffolk village set to move step closer
- 3 Revealed: The 10 Suffolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February
- 4 Suffolk men driving to Ukraine with donations following 'amazing' response
- 5 Man punched and headbutted in road rage attack in Saxmundham
- 6 Van driver indecently exposes himself to woman in Woodbridge town centre
- 7 Planners to decide on 366 new edge-of-town homes
- 8 Beekeeper and pastry chef opens bakehouse selling artisan cakes
- 9 Plans to turn former prisoner of war building into home submitted
- 10 Pub plans homes, holiday cabins and farm shop
Stable End has the highest review score out of all the Suffolk homes listed on Airbnb, with a five-star rating from 30 reviews.
Find out more at airbnb.co.uk/rooms/35608077.