News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Take a look inside Suffolk's highest-rated Airbnb set on 30-acre farm

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:36 AM March 4, 2022
This barn conversion in Walsham le Willows, near Bury St Edmunds, is Suffolk's highest-rated Airbnb

This barn conversion in Walsham le Willows, near Bury St Edmunds, is Suffolk's highest-rated Airbnb - Credit: Airbnb

This converted barn built in the curtilage of a 17th century thatched farmhouse is the top-rated Suffolk property available on Airbnb.

Stable End is set on a 30-acre arable farm on the edge of the Suffolk village of Walsham le Willows, conveniently placed to explore both Suffolk and south Norfolk, with easy access to country walks. 

The property has plenty of character with a high-vaulted ceiling in the living room and exposed beams throughout.

The living room has high vaulted ceilings and exposed wooden beams

The living room has high vaulted ceilings and exposed wooden beams - Credit: Airbnb

Sleeping up to five in three bedrooms, the house comes equipped with a wood burner in the living room, and an included basket of firewood.

The fireplace comes with an included basket of wood at Stables end near Walsham le Willows

The fireplace comes with an included basket of wood - Credit: Airbnb

The kitchen is fully equipped with a washing machine, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, double oven and microwave.

The kitchen comes equipped with all the mod cons, including a slow cooker. 

The kitchen comes equipped with all the mod cons, including a slow cooker. - Credit: Airbnb

The property has an enclosed courtyard garden with outdoor furniture. In addition to this, there is also seating in the adjacent paddock.

The paddock at Stables End has fantastic views of the surrounding countryside

The paddock has fantastic views of the surrounding countryside - Credit: Airbnb

Visitors should feel free to explore the pond and wood on the farm, where they may meet all kinds of different birds – perhaps even the resident goose. 

The pond offers a relaxing place to sit back and enjoy nature— just keep your eyes open for the goose!

The pond offers a relaxing place to sit back and enjoy nature — just keep your eyes open for the goose - Credit: Airbnb

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash outside Ipswich
  2. 2 Plans for 44 homes in Suffolk village set to move step closer
  3. 3 Revealed: The 10 Suffolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February
  1. 4 Suffolk men driving to Ukraine with donations following 'amazing' response
  2. 5 Man punched and headbutted in road rage attack in Saxmundham
  3. 6 Van driver indecently exposes himself to woman in Woodbridge town centre
  4. 7 Planners to decide on 366 new edge-of-town homes
  5. 8 Beekeeper and pastry chef opens bakehouse selling artisan cakes
  6. 9 Plans to turn former prisoner of war building into home submitted
  7. 10 Pub plans homes, holiday cabins and farm shop

Stable End has the highest review score out of all the Suffolk homes listed on Airbnb, with a five-star rating from 30 reviews.

Find out more at airbnb.co.uk/rooms/35608077

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 5/11/2020 of a Sainsbury's supermarket at Colton. The boss of Sainsbury's has writt

Retail

Sainsbury's to close three cafés at Suffolk stores

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
F-15 at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, after emergency landing

Fighter jet forced to perform emergency landing in Suffolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
fish cake from Sole Bay Inn, Southwold

Food and Drink

5 of the best Suffolk coastal pubs to visit for food

Tom Swindles

person
The A12 between Ipswich and Colchester was blocked 

A12 | Updated

A12 between Ipswich and Colchester blocked after cars hit sinkhole

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon