Take a look inside Suffolk's highest-rated Airbnb set on 30-acre farm

This barn conversion in Walsham le Willows, near Bury St Edmunds, is Suffolk's highest-rated Airbnb - Credit: Airbnb

This converted barn built in the curtilage of a 17th century thatched farmhouse is the top-rated Suffolk property available on Airbnb.

Stable End is set on a 30-acre arable farm on the edge of the Suffolk village of Walsham le Willows, conveniently placed to explore both Suffolk and south Norfolk, with easy access to country walks.

The property has plenty of character with a high-vaulted ceiling in the living room and exposed beams throughout.

The living room has high vaulted ceilings and exposed wooden beams - Credit: Airbnb

Sleeping up to five in three bedrooms, the house comes equipped with a wood burner in the living room, and an included basket of firewood.

The fireplace comes with an included basket of wood - Credit: Airbnb

The kitchen is fully equipped with a washing machine, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, double oven and microwave.

The kitchen comes equipped with all the mod cons, including a slow cooker. - Credit: Airbnb

The property has an enclosed courtyard garden with outdoor furniture. In addition to this, there is also seating in the adjacent paddock.

The paddock has fantastic views of the surrounding countryside - Credit: Airbnb

Visitors should feel free to explore the pond and wood on the farm, where they may meet all kinds of different birds – perhaps even the resident goose.

The pond offers a relaxing place to sit back and enjoy nature — just keep your eyes open for the goose - Credit: Airbnb

Stable End has the highest review score out of all the Suffolk homes listed on Airbnb, with a five-star rating from 30 reviews.

Find out more at airbnb.co.uk/rooms/35608077.