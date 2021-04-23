'Spectacular' home with huge extension for sale near Ipswich for £1.6m

Published: 4:30 PM April 23, 2021

Five Gables, Witnesham, is on the market at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A six-bedroom property with a huge oak-framed extension has come up for sale in Witnesham near Ipswich for £1.6m.

Five Gables is for sale with Jackson-Stops and is described as a “spectacular” family home, featuring a stunning oak-frame extension and occupying a central position on its one-acre plot.



The current owners have extended the original house to offer over 4,100 sq ft of living space, which includes an open-plan living/dining room off the kitchen, as well as a sitting room with double doors leading into the garden.

French doors either side of the sitting room lead into the garden, with an eye-catching carved fireplace - Credit: Jackson-Stops

This six-bedroom property in Witnesham, near Ipswich, is on the market at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The kitchen is modern with grey Shaker-style units, a Butler sink and a stylish central island with marble worktops - Credit: Jackson-Stops

In terms of its scale, the property is really impressive, and extensive timber joists, which extend from the floor to the ceiling to emphasise scale, create a rustic yet contemporary edge.



Among the highlights at the property is the kitchen, which features an excellent range of wall and floor units, plus a two-oven electric AGA and a central island. The sitting and dining area, which is open plan, benefits from views over the terrace and garden and for cooler evenings, there is a wood-burning stove set into an exposed chimney breast.



The overall layout has been well-thought out, and a large entrance hall in the left ‘wing’ of the house offers a lovely focal point before leading into the reading room, family room and study, which includes a bay window overlooking the garden, plus an open fireplace and double doors into the light-filled garden room.

The open-plan living/dining room is well-proportioned, with timber floor-to-ceiling joists creating a contemporary yet rustic feel - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The garden room is accessed off the study and offers lovely views over the gardens - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The ground floor includes a reading room, study, garden room and family room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There is also a utility room and a cloakroom on the ground floor.



The master bedroom is located over the kitchen and benefits from a full-height pitched ceiling with two sets of glazed French doors, leading to a balcony, as well as a luxurious en suite bathroom with double-ended roll-top bath. There is also a separate shower and two wash basins which sit side by side.



The second bedroom has been created on a similar scale, with a full-height pitched ceiling, Juliet balcony, which offers lovely views over the village, and an en suite shower room.

One of six bedrooms at this property in Witnesham near Ipswich, which is on the market at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The master bedroom has access to a luxury en suite with roll top bath, separate shower cubicle and twin sinks - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The master bedroom is particularly breathtaking, with a pitched full-height ceiling and double doors that open out on to a balcony - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The remaining bedrooms include one with a further en suite shower room and one which could be used as a potential dressing room. All offer good views, either over the gardens or towards the village, and are all accessed off the main landing, which is fitted with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes. There is also a family shower room.



To the rear of the home there is a sunken terrace and a lawn garden which includes raised beds and a greenhouse, before leading to a purpose-built outbuilding. This could be used as a gym, home office or studio.



The gardens are interspersed with a variety of trees – including oak, walnut, maple, olive and fig – and parking is available in a triple garage and at a parking area to the front.

This sprawling country house in Witnesham has been carefully extended by its current owners to create a beautiful family home - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Within the gardens at Five Gables, which extend to around an acre, there is a purpose-built outbuilding which could be a gym or a home office - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The master bedroom leads out and on to a terrace to enjoy the garden views - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Contact Jackson-Stops for more information.



PROPERTY FACTS

Witnesham, near Ipswich

Guide price: £1,600,000

Jackson-Stops, 01473 218218, www.jackson-stops.co.uk