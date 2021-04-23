News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Spectacular' home with huge extension for sale near Ipswich for £1.6m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:30 PM April 23, 2021   
Photograph of a large country house with oak extension and prominent bay windows over a grassy lawn with shrubs

Five Gables, Witnesham, is on the market at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A six-bedroom property with a huge oak-framed extension has come up for sale in Witnesham near Ipswich for £1.6m.

Five Gables is for sale with Jackson-Stops and is described as a “spectacular” family home, featuring a stunning oak-frame extension and occupying a central position on its one-acre plot.

The current owners have extended the original house to offer over 4,100 sq ft of living space, which includes an open-plan living/dining room off the kitchen, as well as a sitting room with double doors leading into the garden.

Photograph showing large light-filled sitting room with pine mantle over an open fireplace and purple corner sofa

French doors either side of the sitting room lead into the garden, with an eye-catching carved fireplace - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Photograph of a large living room with bay window, picnic-style dining table and polished wood floors

This six-bedroom property in Witnesham, near Ipswich, is on the market at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Photograph showing a contemporary kitchen with Shaker-style grey units and large curved island with marble worktop

The kitchen is modern with grey Shaker-style units, a Butler sink and a stylish central island with marble worktops - Credit: Jackson-Stops

In terms of its scale, the property is really impressive, and extensive timber joists, which extend from the floor to the ceiling to emphasise scale, create a rustic yet contemporary edge.

Among the highlights at the property is the kitchen, which features an excellent range of wall and floor units, plus a two-oven electric AGA and a central island. The sitting and dining area, which is open plan, benefits from views over the terrace and garden and for cooler evenings, there is a wood-burning stove set into an exposed chimney breast.

The overall layout has been well-thought out, and a large entrance hall in the left ‘wing’ of the house offers a lovely focal point before leading into the reading room, family room and study, which includes a bay window overlooking the garden, plus an open fireplace and double doors into the light-filled garden room.  

Photograph showing open-plan living space with huge timber joists and a large grey sofa and TV in the corner

The open-plan living/dining room is well-proportioned, with timber floor-to-ceiling joists creating a contemporary yet rustic feel - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Photograph showing a timber framed garden room with a leather sofa inside and light streaming through the glass

The garden room is accessed off the study and offers lovely views over the gardens - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Photograph showing a spacious light-filled reception room with bookshelves and large brick hearth with woodburner

The ground floor includes a reading room, study, garden room and family room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There is also a utility room and a cloakroom on the ground floor.

The master bedroom is located over the kitchen and benefits from a full-height pitched ceiling with two sets of glazed French doors, leading to a balcony, as well as a luxurious en suite bathroom with double-ended roll-top bath. There is also a separate shower and two wash basins which sit side by side.

The second bedroom has been created on a similar scale, with a full-height pitched ceiling, Juliet balcony, which offers lovely views over the village, and an en suite shower room.

Photograph showing a large double bedroom with two light-filled windows and pale purple coloured curtains

One of six bedrooms at this property in Witnesham near Ipswich, which is on the market at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Photograph showing a country-style bathroom with two sink basins, glass shower cubicle and freestanding roll top bath

The master bedroom has access to a luxury en suite with roll top bath, separate shower cubicle and twin sinks - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Photograph showing a huge double bedroom with oak timber joists, a blue quilt on the bed and garden views

The master bedroom is particularly breathtaking, with a pitched full-height ceiling and double doors that open out on to a balcony - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The remaining bedrooms include one with a further en suite shower room and one which could be used as a potential dressing room. All offer good views, either over the gardens or towards the village, and are all accessed off the main landing, which is fitted with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes. There is also a family shower room. 

To the rear of the home there is a sunken terrace and a lawn garden which includes raised beds and a greenhouse, before leading to a purpose-built outbuilding. This could be used as a gym, home office or studio.

The gardens are interspersed with a variety of trees – including oak, walnut, maple, olive and fig – and parking is available in a triple garage and at a parking area to the front. 

Aerial photograph showing a large country house with tiled roofs and chimneys set within green grassy lawns

This sprawling country house in Witnesham has been carefully extended by its current owners to create a beautiful family home - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Photograph showing a weatherboard cladded outbuilding with glazed sliding doors situated on a grassy green lawn

Within the gardens at Five Gables, which extend to around an acre, there is a purpose-built outbuilding which could be a gym or a home office - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Photograph showing a glass fronted balcony attached to a timber extension overlooking green lawns under blue sky

The master bedroom leads out and on to a terrace to enjoy the garden views - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Contact Jackson-Stops for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Witnesham, near Ipswich
Guide price: £1,600,000
Jackson-Stops, 01473 218218, www.jackson-stops.co.uk

