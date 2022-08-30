'Fairytale' cottage up for sale for first time in over 90 years

Smokey House, in Sudbourne, is on the market for offers over £550,000 - Credit: Fenn Wright

A four-bed cottage in the Suffolk village of Sudbourne, near Woodbridge, has come up for sale for the first time in over 90 years - and it looks like something out of a fairytale.

Smokey House, which dates back to the Victorian era, is covered in ivy and creeping vines and is nestled in a plot of around an acre. Its grounds directly adjoin Tunstall Forest, which only adds to its fairytale vibe and locates it around two miles from Orford.

Smokey House dates back to the Victorian era and boasts a thatched roof as well as huge potential - but it does need renovating - Credit: Fenn Wright

It is listed for sale with Fenn Wright for offers over £550,000, the first time the property has come up for sale since 1930, when it was bought by the Forestry Commission as part of a larger purchase from the Chillesford Estate.

The property is arranged over three storeys and boasts a traditional thatched roof. It would be well-suited to someone looking for a renovation project.

The property sits in around an acre and is surrounded by forest and farmland - Credit: Fenn Wright

The front door leads into the entrance hallway, which has stairs rising to the first floor and a good-sized reception room with built-in storage on the right. To the left of the entrance hall there is an equal sized reception room, which leads to a kitchen with a utility space and wet room at the rear.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, which each have two windows to two sides and overlook the gardens to the front and rear. Two further bedrooms are located on the floor above.

The property is of a good size and offers huge potential - Credit: Fenn Wright

Smokey House is located in a prime position and enjoys views of the surrounding farmland as well as the forest. The front garden is laid to lawn with access to the side of the property, and at the rear there is plenty of off-road parking, as well as two large brick outbuildings.

For more information, contact Fenn Wright.

PROPERTY FACTS

Sudbourne, Woodbridge

Offers in excess of £550,000

Fenn Wright, 01394 333346

www.fennwright.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.