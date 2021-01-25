Lowestoft guest house with 'astonishing' sea views comes up for sale

Published: 11:26 AM January 25, 2021

An eight-bedroom guesthouse, known as Somerton House in Lowestoft, has come on to the market at a guide price of £475,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A popular guest house with eight guest bedrooms and a log cabin in the garden has come up for sale in Lowestoft at a guide price of £475,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady describe the Grade II listed property on Kirkley Cliff as a well-presented mid-terrace with period features, an enclosed garden and "astonishing" seaside views.

The property offers unparalleled views of Lowestoft seafront - Credit: Minors & Brady

Its total accommodation is arranged over five floors, with provision for its owners to enjoy private, self-contained living accommodation.

At basement level there is an open-plan dining room, complete with breakfast bar, as well as a kitchen, utility room and lounge.

Accommodation at the property is arranged over five floors, including in the basement - Credit: Minors & Brady

The ground floor offers an entrance hall, office, cloakroom and two en suite bedrooms, while the first floor gives access to three further bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom.

Three further guest bedrooms, including two en suites, can be found upstairs.

The property contains eight guest bedrooms and a separate master bedroom in self-contained quarters - Credit: Minors & Brady

The top of the house is where you will find the owners' private living quarters, featuring a spacious lounge, fitted kitchen and large master bedroom. There is also a bathroom with walk-in shower.

Outside the property enjoys a patio area to the front, which can be easily maintained.

There is a small, low-maintenance garden at the front of the property - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is also a good-sized garden at the rear, which has recently been landscaped and laid with artificial grass. Towards the end of the garden there is an additional patio seating area and a log cabin fitted with electricity, offering the potential to be used as a small tea room.

Off-road parking for up to three vehicles is also available at the rear.

PROPERTY FACTS

Kirkley Cliff, Lowestoft

Guide price: £475,000

Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

The property's rear garden has been landscaped with artificial grass and includes a log cabin which offers potential for a tearoom in the future - Credit: Minors & Brady



