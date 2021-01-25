News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Lowestoft guest house with 'astonishing' sea views comes up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:26 AM January 25, 2021   
Large bay window overlooking the seaside with frilled curtains and two chairs sat side by side with a coffee table in the middle

An eight-bedroom guesthouse, known as Somerton House in Lowestoft, has come on to the market at a guide price of £475,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A popular guest house with eight guest bedrooms and a log cabin in the garden has come up for sale in Lowestoft at a guide price of £475,000.

Selling agents Minors & Brady describe the Grade II listed property on Kirkley Cliff as a well-presented mid-terrace with period features, an enclosed garden and "astonishing" seaside views.

Photograph of Lowestoft's sandy beach and the pier stretching out into the sea, surrounded by blue sky and white fluffy clouds

The property offers unparalleled views of Lowestoft seafront - Credit: Minors & Brady

Its total accommodation is arranged over five floors, with provision for its owners to enjoy private, self-contained living accommodation.

At basement level there is an open-plan dining room, complete with breakfast bar, as well as a kitchen, utility room and lounge. 

Aerial photograph of a landing in a multi-storey house with patterned carpet

Accommodation at the property is arranged over five floors, including in the basement - Credit: Minors & Brady

The ground floor offers an entrance hall, office, cloakroom and two en suite bedrooms, while the first floor gives access to three further bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom.

You may also want to watch:

Three further guest bedrooms, including two en suites, can be found upstairs.

Photograph of a decorated between with large sash windows, antique style furniture and a wrought iron bed

The property contains eight guest bedrooms and a separate master bedroom in self-contained quarters - Credit: Minors & Brady

The top of the house is where you will find the owners' private living quarters, featuring a spacious lounge, fitted kitchen and large master bedroom. There is also a bathroom with walk-in shower.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town 'disappointed' at newspaper stance - Evans stands by Lambert
  2. 2 COMMENT: Paul Lambert's record at Ipswich Town is not good enough - it's time for change
  3. 3 The Verdict: More delusion and fabrication... Sorry Mr Lambert, this is simply unacceptable
  1. 4 Covid infection rate in Ipswich continues to fall below England average
  2. 5 Suffolk and Essex on standby for snow
  3. 6 Tributes paid to Ipswich's 'best-loved shopkeeper' Hajara 'Sid' Singh
  4. 7 Firefighters issue warning after wood burner fire almost spreads across house
  5. 8 Covid-19 cases continue to fall across region, latest statistics show
  6. 9 Closure of Debenhams stores in Suffolk and north Essex confirmed
  7. 10 New outdoor theatre hopes to bring post lockdown performances to the woods

Outside the property enjoys a patio area to the front, which can be easily maintained.

Photograph of the front of Somerton House guesthouse with a small patio garden with pots outside and a bright blue door with steps leading up

There is a small, low-maintenance garden at the front of the property - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is also a good-sized garden at the rear, which has recently been landscaped and laid with artificial grass. Towards the end of the garden there is an additional patio seating area and a log cabin fitted with electricity, offering the potential to be used as a small tea room.

Off-road parking for up to three vehicles is also available at the rear.

PROPERTY FACTS
Kirkley Cliff, Lowestoft
Guide price: £475,000
Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Photograph of a small back garden with artificial grass laid, a small stone patio and a log cabin

The property's rear garden has been landscaped with artificial grass and includes a log cabin which offers potential for a tearoom in the future - Credit: Minors & Brady


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

These are the neighbourhoods in Suffolk where Covid rates are still rising

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk Live

Campaign against two more solar farms gathers strength in Suffolk villages

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

People 'losing patience' with neighbours who flout Covid rules, police say

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon

Car catches fire outside Morrisons store in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus