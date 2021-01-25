Lowestoft guest house with 'astonishing' sea views comes up for sale
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A popular guest house with eight guest bedrooms and a log cabin in the garden has come up for sale in Lowestoft at a guide price of £475,000.
Selling agents Minors & Brady describe the Grade II listed property on Kirkley Cliff as a well-presented mid-terrace with period features, an enclosed garden and "astonishing" seaside views.
Its total accommodation is arranged over five floors, with provision for its owners to enjoy private, self-contained living accommodation.
At basement level there is an open-plan dining room, complete with breakfast bar, as well as a kitchen, utility room and lounge.
The ground floor offers an entrance hall, office, cloakroom and two en suite bedrooms, while the first floor gives access to three further bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom.
Three further guest bedrooms, including two en suites, can be found upstairs.
The top of the house is where you will find the owners' private living quarters, featuring a spacious lounge, fitted kitchen and large master bedroom. There is also a bathroom with walk-in shower.
Outside the property enjoys a patio area to the front, which can be easily maintained.
There is also a good-sized garden at the rear, which has recently been landscaped and laid with artificial grass. Towards the end of the garden there is an additional patio seating area and a log cabin fitted with electricity, offering the potential to be used as a small tea room.
Off-road parking for up to three vehicles is also available at the rear.
PROPERTY FACTS
Kirkley Cliff, Lowestoft
Guide price: £475,000
Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk