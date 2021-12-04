News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'They don't come to market often': Look inside 'exceptional' £1.7m home

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:00 PM December 4, 2021
Look around this Southwold property with a £1.75 million price tag

Look around this Southwold property with a £1.75 million price tag - Credit: Peter Lambert

A four bedroom Georgian farmhouse, near Southwold, has gone on the market for more than £1.7m. 

The four storey Wood Farm Lane property, in Reydon, has its own tennis court and pavilion and separate barn conversion.

The Southwold property has its own tennis court and pavilion 

The Southwold property has its own tennis court and pavilion - Credit: Peter Lambert

The master bedroom on the first floor has tall sash windows overlooking the gardens. 

Property agent Peter Ogilvie, from Savills Suffolk, said: “Wood Farm is an exceptional and very special property.

"The house is charming and I adore the beautiful gardens and wood.

The property has four bedroom, which are all on the first floor

The property has four bedroom, which are all on the first floor - Credit: Peter Lambert

"It is also very rare to find a country house of this size and quality so close to the coast – they don’t come to the market very often.  

"The property retains many period features, including sash windows and an original half glazed door with a Gibbs surround, while the layout flows remarkably well."

The property has five reception rooms and three bathrooms

The property has five reception rooms and three bathrooms - Credit: Peter Lambert

In the attic there is potential for an additional bedroom and bathroom accommodation, subject to necessary consents. 

Outside the property, there are extensive outbuildings including garaging, barns and cart lodges. 

The converted barn has one bedroom, bathroom and a large sun room 

The converted barn has one bedroom, bathroom and a large sun room - Credit: Peter Lambert

Outside the property there are lawns, a large pond and a rose wall garden 

Outside the property there are lawns, a large pond and a rose wall garden - Credit: Peter Lambert

Mr Ogilvie added: "Sitting at the edge of Reydon Smear, there are also many walks through beautiful marshland all within a short distance of Southwold.”

Southwold News

