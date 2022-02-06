News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Look inside 'characterful' £1.5m Southwold house with sea views

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 AM February 6, 2022
The Southwold property with stunning views of the coast is on the market for £1.5 million

The Southwold property with stunning views of the coast is on the market for £1.5 million - Credit: Winkworth

Take a look around this five-bedroom Southwold property with views of the coast, on the market for £1.5million. 

The three-storey property benefits on the ground floor from an open-plan sitting room and dining area, which makes a reception area just under 30 feet in length. 

The Southwold property has many open plan features

The Southwold property has many open plan features - Credit: Winkworth

Also on the ground floor you will find the large kitchen/breakfast room which has a larder cupboard and a utility room and toilet adjoining it. 

The kitchen of the Southwold property on the market for £1.5 million

The kitchen of the Southwold property on the market for £1.5 million - Credit: Winkworth

The principle bedroom is located on the first floor, and has its own en-suite shower room, wide bay windows giving views out over the sea, and a balcony. 

There are a further two bedrooms on the first floor with the other two on the second floor. 

The property has striking views of the Southwold coast 

The property has striking views of the Southwold coast - Credit: Winkworth

There is a courtyard style garden outside the property which is boarded by tall walls, giving a high degree of seclusion. 

The Southwold property has five bedrooms 

The Southwold property has five bedrooms - Credit: Winkworth

At the front of the property is a store, perfect for bikes or beach equipment.

Southwold was also recently named one of the most upmarket seaside towns in Britain

The courtyard style garden at the Southwold property

The courtyard style garden at the Southwold property - Credit: Winkworth

