Look inside 'characterful' £1.5m Southwold house with sea views

Take a look around this five-bedroom Southwold property with views of the coast, on the market for £1.5million.

The three-storey property benefits on the ground floor from an open-plan sitting room and dining area, which makes a reception area just under 30 feet in length.

Also on the ground floor you will find the large kitchen/breakfast room which has a larder cupboard and a utility room and toilet adjoining it.

The principle bedroom is located on the first floor, and has its own en-suite shower room, wide bay windows giving views out over the sea, and a balcony.

There are a further two bedrooms on the first floor with the other two on the second floor.

There is a courtyard style garden outside the property which is boarded by tall walls, giving a high degree of seclusion.

At the front of the property is a store, perfect for bikes or beach equipment.

Southwold was also recently named one of the most upmarket seaside towns in Britain.

