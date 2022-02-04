700-year-old Suffolk church available to rent as holiday let
- Credit: Airbnb
An Airbnb set inside a working medieval church might well be the most unusual in Suffolk.
Set in the rolling fields of Mid Suffolk, St Andrews Church in Mickfield, near Stowmarket, can be rented the whole year round and offers visitors three bedrooms and two lounges – sleeping up to a total of seven people.
The church was first built in the early 14th century and likely incorporates parts of an earlier Saxon church that previously existed on the site.
Retired from use by the Diocese of East Anglia in 1977, the church has spent most of the intermediate years in a state of decay before being brought back into use by the Anglia Church Trust.
Services are still carried out on the first Sunday of the month at 10am, and on the fourth Sunday of the month at 4pm.
The furniture and fittings fit thematically with the aged structure of the church, with some of the pieces being almost as old as it is.
Access to the bell tower is available on request, and it offers impressive views of the surrounding farmland.
Most Read
- 1 10-year-old girl in 'critical' condition as driver flees scene of crash
- 2 First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air
- 3 Family firm marks milestone as sustainable building takes shape
- 4 'He was desperate to go... he wants to be the main man' - McKenna on Fraser sale
- 5 Mechanic accused of stealing cars and fraud to stand trial
- 6 'Shame on you' - Old lawnmower dumped at Suffolk beauty spot
- 7 All of the places in Suffolk that won the Postcode Lottery in January
- 8 'This is the best Sunday lunch I've eaten in Suffolk'
- 9 CCTV images released following three thefts from two Tesco stores
- 10 7 celebrities who have holidayed in Suffolk in the last year
The building also comes with a baby grand piano and a pipe organ.
Outside, the church has extensive grounds, with a pond, wandering paths, and BBQ and picnic areas.
In the listing, the hosts also write about the property's substantial library, visible oak beams, carved stone doorways, and soaring chancel arch.
The Airbnb comes with breakfast ingredients provided and cooked meals are also available on request, although there is easy access into the town of Stowmarket.
St Andrews Church has received a 4.88 star rating on Airbnb, with one guest describing it as "the absolute most perfect stay" while another said it was "very atmospheric, quiet and spacious."
More information is available at Airbnb.co.uk