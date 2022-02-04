700-year-old Suffolk church available to rent as holiday let

St Andrews Church in Mickfield is available to rent 365 days a year - Credit: Airbnb

An Airbnb set inside a working medieval church might well be the most unusual in Suffolk.

Set in the rolling fields of Mid Suffolk, St Andrews Church in Mickfield, near Stowmarket, can be rented the whole year round and offers visitors three bedrooms and two lounges – sleeping up to a total of seven people.

The church was built in the early 14th century - Credit: Airbnb

The church was first built in the early 14th century and likely incorporates parts of an earlier Saxon church that previously existed on the site.

The tall tower offers fantastic views of the surrounding countryside - Credit: Airbnb

Retired from use by the Diocese of East Anglia in 1977, the church has spent most of the intermediate years in a state of decay before being brought back into use by the Anglia Church Trust.

The churches bell has been restored - Credit: Airbnb

Services are still carried out on the first Sunday of the month at 10am, and on the fourth Sunday of the month at 4pm.

The alter and organ in this still operational church - Credit: Airbnb

The furniture and fittings fit thematically with the aged structure of the church, with some of the pieces being almost as old as it is.

A spiral staircase leads to the bell tower bedroom - Credit: Airbnb

Access to the bell tower is available on request, and it offers impressive views of the surrounding farmland.

The view from the bell tower - Credit: Airbnb

The building also comes with a baby grand piano and a pipe organ.

One of the living spaces, featuring a baby grand piano - Credit: Airbnb

Outside, the church has extensive grounds, with a pond, wandering paths, and BBQ and picnic areas.

In the listing, the hosts also write about the property's substantial library, visible oak beams, carved stone doorways, and soaring chancel arch.

The gallery and church roof - Credit: Airbnb

The Airbnb comes with breakfast ingredients provided and cooked meals are also available on request, although there is easy access into the town of Stowmarket.

The dining room - Credit: Airbnb

St Andrews Church has received a 4.88 star rating on Airbnb, with one guest describing it as "the absolute most perfect stay" while another said it was "very atmospheric, quiet and spacious."

More information is available at Airbnb.co.uk