News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

700-year-old Suffolk church available to rent as holiday let

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:19 PM February 4, 2022
St Andrews Church in Mickfield is available to rent 365 days a year

St Andrews Church in Mickfield is available to rent 365 days a year - Credit: Airbnb

An Airbnb set inside a working medieval church might well be the most unusual in Suffolk. 

Set in the rolling fields of Mid Suffolk, St Andrews Church in Mickfield, near Stowmarket, can be rented the whole year round and offers visitors three bedrooms and two lounges – sleeping up to a total of seven people.

St Andrews Church was built in the early 14th century

The church was built in the early 14th century - Credit: Airbnb

The church was first built in the early 14th century and likely incorporates parts of an earlier Saxon church that previously existed on the site.

The tall tower offers fantastic views of the surrounding countryside

The tall tower offers fantastic views of the surrounding countryside - Credit: Airbnb

Retired from use by the Diocese of East Anglia in 1977, the church has spent most of the intermediate years in a state of decay before being brought back into use by the Anglia Church Trust. 

The churches bell has been restored 

The churches bell has been restored - Credit: Airbnb

Services are still carried out on the first Sunday of the month at 10am, and on the fourth Sunday of the month at 4pm. 

The alter and organ in this still operational church

The alter and organ in this still operational church - Credit: Airbnb

The furniture and fittings fit thematically with the aged structure of the church, with some of the pieces being almost as old as it is. 

A spiral staircase leads to the bell tower bedroom at the church in Mickfield, near stowmarket suffolk

A spiral staircase leads to the bell tower bedroom - Credit: Airbnb

Access to the bell tower is available on request, and it offers impressive views of the surrounding farmland.

The view from the bell tower at St Andrews Church in Mickfield

The view from the bell tower - Credit: Airbnb

Most Read

  1. 1 10-year-old girl in 'critical' condition as driver flees scene of crash
  2. 2 First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air
  3. 3 Family firm marks milestone as sustainable building takes shape
  1. 4 'He was desperate to go... he wants to be the main man' - McKenna on Fraser sale
  2. 5 Mechanic accused of stealing cars and fraud to stand trial
  3. 6 'Shame on you' - Old lawnmower dumped at Suffolk beauty spot
  4. 7 All of the places in Suffolk that won the Postcode Lottery in January
  5. 8 'This is the best Sunday lunch I've eaten in Suffolk'
  6. 9 CCTV images released following three thefts from two Tesco stores
  7. 10 7 celebrities who have holidayed in Suffolk in the last year

The building also comes with a baby grand piano and a pipe organ.

One of the living spaces at Mickfield Church Near Stowmarket, Suffolk, featuring a baby grand piano

One of the living spaces, featuring a baby grand piano - Credit: Airbnb

Outside, the church has extensive grounds, with a pond, wandering paths, and BBQ and picnic areas.

In the listing, the hosts also write about the property's substantial library, visible oak beams, carved stone doorways, and soaring chancel arch. 

The gallery and church roof at St Andrews Church in Mickfield

The gallery and church roof - Credit: Airbnb

The Airbnb comes with breakfast ingredients provided and cooked meals are also available on request, although there is easy access into the town of Stowmarket. 

The dining room at Mickfield Church in Stowmarket

The dining room - Credit: Airbnb

St Andrews Church has received a 4.88 star rating on Airbnb, with one guest describing it as "the absolute most perfect stay" while another said it was "very atmospheric, quiet and spacious."

More information is available at Airbnb.co.uk

Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Thomas Mills High School

Education News

Suffolk headteacher shocked at 'inadequate' Ofsted rating

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Southwold is a popular destination with people from London

Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook pictured during the game.

Football

Ex-Town boss Cook linked with non-league side

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Ramsholt Arms - Ramsholt near Bawdsey - on the River Deben - Tuesday 10th May

Pubs

The nine best riverside pubs to visit in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon