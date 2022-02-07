News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Holiday in a 200-year-old converted windmill in Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:00 AM February 7, 2022
Trickers Mill in Woodbridge is one of the most interesting Airbnbs in Suffolk

Trickers Mill in Woodbridge is one of the most interesting Airbnbs in Suffolk - Credit: Airbnb

Woodbridge has become a desirable place to holiday - and this property is probably one of the most unique places you can stay in the town. 

Trickers Mill is a tower windmill dating from 1818 that has been beautifully converted into a holiday apartment. 

The bedroom at Trickers Mill

The bedroom at Trickers Mill - Credit: Airbnb

Positioned in Theatre Street, the mill is close to Market Square, at the centre of town and has easy access to its many amenities, including the King's Head and Angel Pubs.

The living room at Trickers Mill

The living room at Trickers Mill - Credit: Airbnb

Trickers Mill only has one bedroom and one bathroom, despite its height. This is because a substantial amount of the space inside is dedicated to the still-present mill machinery. 

The stone floor, with the millstones at Trickers Mill in theatre street, woodbridge

The stone floor, with the millstones at Trickers Mill - Credit: Airbnb

Visitors are advised to take care as a substantial amount of this is at head height. 

The bin floor at Trickers Mill

The bin floor at Trickers Mill - Credit: Airbnb

Standing more than five storeys tall, the mill offers amazing views across the rooftops of Woodbridge and the River Deben to Sutton Hoo. 

The views over the historic market town of Woodbridge from the top of Trickers Mill

The views over the historic market town of Woodbridge from the top of Trickers Mill - Credit: Airbnb

Find out more at Airbnb.com.

