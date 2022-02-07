Holiday in a 200-year-old converted windmill in Woodbridge
- Credit: Airbnb
Woodbridge has become a desirable place to holiday - and this property is probably one of the most unique places you can stay in the town.
Trickers Mill is a tower windmill dating from 1818 that has been beautifully converted into a holiday apartment.
Positioned in Theatre Street, the mill is close to Market Square, at the centre of town and has easy access to its many amenities, including the King's Head and Angel Pubs.
Trickers Mill only has one bedroom and one bathroom, despite its height. This is because a substantial amount of the space inside is dedicated to the still-present mill machinery.
Visitors are advised to take care as a substantial amount of this is at head height.
Standing more than five storeys tall, the mill offers amazing views across the rooftops of Woodbridge and the River Deben to Sutton Hoo.
Find out more at Airbnb.com.