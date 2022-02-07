Holiday in a 200-year-old converted windmill in Woodbridge

Trickers Mill in Woodbridge is one of the most interesting Airbnbs in Suffolk - Credit: Airbnb

Woodbridge has become a desirable place to holiday - and this property is probably one of the most unique places you can stay in the town.

Trickers Mill is a tower windmill dating from 1818 that has been beautifully converted into a holiday apartment.

The bedroom at Trickers Mill - Credit: Airbnb

Positioned in Theatre Street, the mill is close to Market Square, at the centre of town and has easy access to its many amenities, including the King's Head and Angel Pubs.

The living room at Trickers Mill - Credit: Airbnb

Trickers Mill only has one bedroom and one bathroom, despite its height. This is because a substantial amount of the space inside is dedicated to the still-present mill machinery.

The stone floor, with the millstones at Trickers Mill - Credit: Airbnb

Visitors are advised to take care as a substantial amount of this is at head height.

The bin floor at Trickers Mill - Credit: Airbnb

Standing more than five storeys tall, the mill offers amazing views across the rooftops of Woodbridge and the River Deben to Sutton Hoo.

The views over the historic market town of Woodbridge from the top of Trickers Mill - Credit: Airbnb

Find out more at Airbnb.com.