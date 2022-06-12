Stay in a 15th century former inn that's retained all its medieval character

You can stay in this five-century-old former inn in Peasenhall - Credit: John MIller

Would you like to stay in a former coaching inn that still retains the look it had in the 15th century?

Constructed at the tail end of that century, New Inn bucked the trend of the middle ages, where people tended towards staying in monasteries, abbeys and in private homes.

With a great increase in trade across Britain taking place in the 1400s, inns were being built across England to provide places to accommodate all the additional travellers.

While once upon a time New Inn would have offered rest and relaxation for anyone wandering through Peasenhall, now the property is operated by the Landmark Trust, which lets it out for holidays.

The hall was built by a man named John Kempe, who was given the land by the Abbot of Sibton in 1464. The first reference to the property as the New Inn, came in 1478.

At first glance, New Inn looks like any well-to-do 15th/16th-century house, but if you look closer you will find extended accommodation, which offers enough space for numerous guests as well as the family and their servants.

The central hall offers an elaborate display of carpentry and carving, with its open roof and large windows. Here guests would have gathered to eat, drink and warm themselves by the fire.

Alterations were made to the property in the 16th and 17th centuries when a floor and two brick chimneys were installed. A shop was later added to the southern end, and the property was divided between multiple owners, with part of it persisting as an inn until the 18th century.

After investigating the building, which had fallen into a state of dereliction in the 1950s, the Blyth Rural district council discovered its medieval character, saving it from demolition and it was transferred to the Landmark Trust in 1971.

The property was rigorously restored by the Landmark Trust and it now sleeps eight in modern comfort. Guests particularly like the regularly visiting the flock of peacocks.

Located right next door to the popular Weaver's Tearoom, guests also do not have to go far to enjoy delicious fresh coffee and cakes.