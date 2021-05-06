Manor house in 30 acres of Hartest countryside goes on market for £2.95m

Published: 8:45 AM May 6, 2021

A seven-bedroom manor house set in 30 acres of parkland-style grounds has recently come up for sale in the village of Hartest, which is rumoured to be home to the steepest hill in Suffolk.



Stowe Hill, which was listed at a guide of £2.95m and has now sold, subject to contract, with David Burr, was built in 1792 during the reign of King George III. It was constructed after the marriage of James Harrington, a surgeon and officer in Nelson's fleet, to Harriet Plampin, one of John Plampin's, the first master of Chadacre Hall, three daughters.



The name of the Grade II listed property is thought to have been inspired by Stowe Hill in Lichfield, the estate that Harriet inherited upon the death of her aunt.

In the 19th century Stowe Hill, around nine miles from Bury St Edmunds, was altered to reflect a more contemporary and Victorian style, with echoes of Strawberry Hill, the Gothic-revival villa in Twickenham, London.



By the 1950s, it was owned by Geoffrey Clarke RA, and later his son, who were both celebrated sculptors. An artist's studio, featuring a vast north-facing glass window, was located on the first floor towards the rear of the house, and now forms part of one of the bedroom suites.



Over the past 11 years the property has been extensively refurbished and brought up to date. A new roof has been installed, as well as new wiring, oil-fired central heating and plumbing, plus extensive insulation and Cat. 4 cabling to several of the rooms.



Accommodation extends to over 7,900 sq ft of living space and includes a dining room, drawing room, living room and sitting room on the ground floor, as well as a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, with a three-oven Aga, and two studies. There are lots of practical spaces, too, including a boot room, utility room and a caterer's kitchen, as well as useful cellar space with original wine bins.



Seven bedrooms are arranged over the first and second floors and the master suite is of particular note, with a secret door leading to a private dressing room and two en suites.

Two further bedrooms also have en suites and there is also a kitchenette on the first floor, plus a main bathroom which houses a freestanding roll-top bath.



Stowe Hill also includes The Coach House, a two-bedroom detached annexe that is attached to the barn, along with two garages, and which has also been comprehensively renovated.



Within the 30-acre grounds there are around 4.5 acres of formal gardens, which include two significant walled gardens featuring a heated swimming pool and terrace and a recently constructed bespoke greenhouse. There are also four paddocks and an orchard.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hartest, Bury St Edmunds

Guide price: £2,950,000

David Burr, 01787 883144, www.davidburr.co.uk