Manor house in 30 acres of Hartest countryside goes on market for £2.95m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:45 AM May 6, 2021   
Large Georgian country house with sweeping circular driveway set behind lawns under bright blue sky

Stowe Hill, Hartest, which dates back to 1792 and is Grade II listed

A seven-bedroom manor house set in 30 acres of parkland-style grounds has recently come up for sale in the village of Hartest, which is rumoured to be home to the steepest hill in Suffolk.

Stowe Hill, which was listed at a guide of £2.95m and has now sold, subject to contract, with David Burr, was built in 1792 during the reign of King George III. It was constructed after the marriage of James Harrington, a surgeon and officer in Nelson's fleet, to Harriet Plampin, one of John Plampin's, the first master of Chadacre Hall, three daughters.

The name of the Grade II listed property is thought to have been inspired by Stowe Hill in Lichfield, the estate that Harriet inherited upon the death of her aunt. 

Period-style dining room with high ceiling, wood floors and a ten-seater dining table with striped chairs

This £2.95m property in Hartest, near Bury St Edmunds, has been extensively renovated

Living room with large feature fireplace with stone surround, a floral rug and high white ceilings with coving

Stowe Hill, Hartest

Large reception room with feature fireplace with inset woodburner, tiled floor and oval-shaped wooden table

There are four reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as useful rooms like a boot room and utility space

Large kitchen/diner with partly vaulted roof, kitchen island with Cubist tiling and low hanging lights over a table

Inside the kitchen/breakfast room, which features wall and base units and a central kitchen island

Large light-filled double bedroom, lots of windows, wooden floors, overlooking neat walled garden with pool

One of the bedroom suites with full-length windows overlooking the private walled garden

In the 19th century Stowe Hill, around nine miles from Bury St Edmunds, was altered to reflect a more contemporary and Victorian style, with echoes of Strawberry Hill, the Gothic-revival villa in Twickenham, London.

By the 1950s, it was owned by Geoffrey Clarke RA, and later his son, who were both celebrated sculptors. An artist's studio, featuring a vast north-facing glass window, was located on the first floor towards the rear of the house, and now forms part of one of the bedroom suites.

Over the past 11 years the property has been extensively refurbished and brought up to date. A new roof has been installed, as well as new wiring, oil-fired central heating and plumbing, plus extensive insulation and Cat. 4 cabling to several of the rooms.

Accommodation extends to over 7,900 sq ft of living space and includes a dining room, drawing room, living room and sitting room on the ground floor, as well as a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, with a three-oven Aga, and two studies. There are lots of practical spaces, too, including a boot room, utility room and a caterer's kitchen, as well as useful cellar space with original wine bins.

Seven bedrooms are arranged over the first and second floors and the master suite is of particular note, with a secret door leading to a private dressing room and two en suites. 

Aerial photograph of bright green paddocks fenced off with hedges, trees under bright blue sky

Stowe Hill, Hartest, is set in 30 acres of parkland-style grounds with four paddocks

Aerial photograph of large Georgian country house surrounded by acres of paddocks, a swimming pool and gardens

Stowe Hill, Hartest

Neat raised beds set on to a gravel area next to bright green lawn surrounded by traditional high garden walls

The property is surrounded by around 4.5 acres of private gardens, which form part of its 30 acre parkland-style grounds

Walled garden with narrow natural-looking heated swimming pool surrounded by paved terrace and steps

One of the walled gardens contains a heated swimming pool with a terrace

Two further bedrooms also have en suites and there is also a kitchenette on the first floor, plus a main bathroom which houses a freestanding roll-top bath.

Stowe Hill also includes The Coach House, a two-bedroom detached annexe that is attached to the barn, along with two garages, and which has also been comprehensively renovated.

Within the 30-acre grounds there are around 4.5 acres of formal gardens, which include two significant walled gardens featuring a heated swimming pool and terrace and a recently constructed bespoke greenhouse. There are also four paddocks and an orchard.

PROPERTY FACTS
Hartest, Bury St Edmunds
Guide price: £2,950,000
David Burr, 01787 883144, www.davidburr.co.uk

Bury St Edmunds News
Suffolk

